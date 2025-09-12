NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: Bristol start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Bristol Motor Speedway today - Friday, September 12 - for qualifying.
Today's qualifying session will determine the starting lineup for Friday night's Xfinity Series race, known as the Food City 300, the first playoff race of the 2025 season.
Connor Zilisch comes into the postseason on an absolutely torrid run, the No. 88 car claiming victory in seven of the last eight Xfinity Series races to wrap up the regular season championship.Justin Allgaier is the closest to championship favorite Zilisch going into the playoffs, but he has failed to win in a dozen races – a hint at how dominant the JR Motorsports teenager has really been.
What time is Xfinity Series qualifying today?
Xfinity Series qualifying at Bristol is scheduled to start at 3:05pm ET today - Friday, September 12.
The start time for qualifying converted to local time zones is as follows:
United States (ET): 3:05pm
United States (CT): 2:05pm
United States (MT): 1:05pm
United States (PT): 12:05pm
What TV channel is Xfinity Series qualifying on today?
Today's qualifying action will not be broadcast live on TV. However, you can watch all of the action live for free on The CW App.
Unfortunately, there is no live radio coverage of the session being broadcast.
Live stream options
The best streaming option to watch Xfinity Series qualifying today is via The CW App.
The CW App is showing all of the qualifying and practice sessions from the Xfinity Series in 2025 exclusively and for free.
Entry List
Here is the full NASCAR entry list for this weekend's Xfinity Series event:
1. Sheldon Creed, No. 00, Haas Factory Team Ford
2. Carson Kvapil, No. 1, JR Motorsports Chevrolet
3. Jesse Love, No. 2, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4. Parker Retzlaff, No. 4, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
5. Carson Ware, No. 07, SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet
6. Justin Allgaier, No. 7, JR Motorsports Chevrolet
7. Sammy Smith, No. 8, JR Motorsports Chevrolet
8. Daniel Dye, No. 10, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
9. Brenden Queen, No. 11, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
10. Garrett Smithley, No. 14, SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet
11. Christian Eckes, No. 16, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
12. Corey Day, No. 17, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
13. William Sawalich, No. 18, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14. Aric Almirola, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15. Brandon Jones, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
16. Austin Hill, No. 21, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
17. Jeffrey Earnhardt, No. 24, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
18. Harrison Burton, No. 25, AM Racing Ford
19. Dean Thompson, No. 26, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
20. Jeb Burton, No. 27, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
21. Kyle Sieg, No. 28, RSS Racing Ford
22. Blaine Perkins, No. 31, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
23. Austin Green, No. 32, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
24. Glen Reen, No. 35, Joey Gase Motorsports Toyota
25. Kyle Sieg, No. 39, RSS Racing Ford
26. Sam Mayer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team Ford
27. Anthony Alfredo, No. 42, Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
28. Brennan Poole, No. 44, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
29. Josh Williams, No. 45, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
30. Nick Sanchez, No. 48, Big Machine Racing Chevrolet
31. Jeremy Clements, No. 51, Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet
32. Joey Gase, No. 53, Joey Gase Motorsports Ford
33. Taylor Gray, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
34. Leland Honeyman, No. 70, Cope Family Racing Chevrolet
35. Ryan Ellis, No. 71, DGM Racing Chevrolet
36. Connor Zilisch, No. 88, JR Motorsports Chevrolet
37. Myatt Snider, No. 91, DGM Racing Chevrolet
38. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 99, Viking Motorsports Chevrolet
39. Stefan Parsons, No. 105, SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet
