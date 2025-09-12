Denny Hamlin set to pass ANOTHER Kyle Busch NASCAR record

Change your timezone:

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch are NASCAR greats who appear to be headed in very different directions right now.

While the 44-year-old Hamlin is now locked into the next round of the 2025 Cup Series playoffs after his 59th Cup Series win in St Louis last weekend, 40-year-old Kyle is very much on the outside looking in.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Team allowed 'gimme' over rule breach as Wallace reveals 23XI owner confrontation

While two-time Busch struggles to reclaim former glories, Hamlin is enjoying a dominant year in the No. 11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. He’s also claiming some Busch NASCAR records along the way.

Hamlin levels up with Busch as Toyota wins again

With that terrific success at Gateway over the weekend, Hamlin made it 59 Cup Series victories in a Toyota car - drawing level with the record mark held by Busch. One more win, and not only does Denny hit 60 career wins, he claims another Kyle record.

Hamlin and Busch have combined for 112 Toyota wins in Cup Series action, more than half of the brand’s 200 all-time victories. Quite the haul. Martin Truex Jr is next with 32, followed by Matt Kenseth (15) and Christopher Bell (12).

Hamlin overtaking Busch soon would not be the first time in 2025 that he has claimed a Busch record - in June he became the winningest Cup Series driver for Joe Gibbs Racing as he claimed a 57th victory for the team. Busch remains stuck on 56 wins.

Another Busch mark under threat

Looking a little further into the future, there is one massive Busch mark that Hamlin has to have in his sights - the one for all-time Cup Series wins. Kyle has 63 and is now just four ahead of his fellow superstar.

Hamlin already has five race wins in 2025 and is looking good for more. He has been open about his plan to retire, but won't be doing so until the end of the 2027 season – so the goal of passing Busch once again is absolutely in play. Kyle meanwhile does not have a Cup Series win since 2023.

READ MORE: How NASCAR great Kyle Busch joined the 'Mile High Club' as he reveals all the details

Related