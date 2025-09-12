Denny Hamlin NASCAR conspiracy theories emerge after St Louis race

Change your timezone:

Denny Hamlin now has 59 NASCAR Cup Series victories, but some of you may have missed the most recent.

The 44-year-old Joe Gibbs Racing superstar locked into the next stage of the 2025 playoffs by leading home a star-studded cast at Gateway.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Team allowed 'gimme' over rule breach as Wallace reveals 23XI owner confrontation

But as Hamlin powered the No. 11 Toyota towards the checkered flag ahead of teammate Chase Briscoe, the unthinkable happened.

Lights go out on Hamlin at Gateway

Fans around the country were stunned as the USA network broadcast feed suddenly cut out, leading to a ton of conspiracy theories flooding social media.

The incident of course came as Hamlin’s 23XI Racing team - the one he co-owns with NBA legend Michael Jordan - is at was with NASCAR in a brutal court battle over the future of the sport.

The response to Sunday’s ‘blackout’ was predictably brilliant - essentially it's what social media was made for. Some of the best zingers included these beauties:

Conspiracy theories, and more conspiracy theories

“NASCAR tried to keep us from seeing Denny win! New NASCAR rule - if it’s not on seen on TV it’s not a win.”

“Technically a NASCAR production. Someone didn’t want to see it.”

“Lol no conspiracy, it was on purpose and we all know it.”

“I’m wondering if NASCAR did that on purpose?”

“NASCAR gonna get run over by the Band Wagon”

Despite the TV ‘blackout’, Hamlin was confirmed as the winner and he heads to Bristol this Saturday (7.30pm ET) safe in the knowledge that he is already through to the Round of 12 as he bids to claim that elusive first ever Cup Series title.

READ MORE: Hendrick Motorsports facing early playoff EXIT as star suffers St Louis nightmare

Related