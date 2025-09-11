NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: Bristol start time, TV channel and live stream

Change your timezone:

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series hits Bristol Motor Speedway today (Thursday, September 11), and we have all of the time scheduling, TV, and streaming details you need ahead of the race.

The UNOH 250 presented by Ohio Logistics marks the second playoff race of the 2025 campaign and is set to see the drivers complete 200 laps - or 106 miles - at the famous short track.

Corey Heim won the first race of the postseason last time out at Darlington to lock himself into the Round of 8, while Chandler Smith and Kaden Honeycutt sit below the cut line.

Heading the other drivers at risk are Rajah Caruth and Jake Garcia, sitting just four and two points above the cut line respectively with this race and New Hampshire to go.

With that said, let’s get into the all-important details that you came here for.

What time is the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

The NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol is scheduled to start at 8pm ET on Thursday, September 11.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 8pm ET

United States (CT): 7pm ET

United States (MT): 6pm ET

United States (PT): 5pm ET



What TV channel is the Truck race and qualifying on today?

Thursday's Truck Series race will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1 in the United States.

For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM and NASCAR Racing Network have the call.

Live stream options

There are several streaming options available for today's race.

You can watch live on the Fox Sports App, whilst FOX Sports 1 is also available on several streaming services, such as:

– fuboTV

– YouTubeTV

– Sling TV (blue package)

– Hulu + Live TV

– DirecTV Stream



Lineup

Here is the full confirmed entry list so far for Thursday's Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

1. Brent Crews, No. 1, TRICON Garage (Toyota)

2. Treyten Lapcevich, No. 02, Young's Motorsports (Chevrolet)

3. Clayton Green, No. 2, Reaume Brothers Racing (Ford)

4. Toni Breidinger, No. 5, TRICON Garage (Toyota)

5. Norm Benning, No. 6, Norm Benning Racing (Chevrolet)

6. Corey Day, No. 7, Spire Motorsports (Chevrolet)

7. Grant Enfinger, No. 9, CR7 Motorsports (Chevrolet)

8. Corey Heim, No. 11, TRICON Garage (Toyota)

9. Jake Garcia, No. 13, ThorSport Racing (Ford)

10. Tanner Gray, No. 15, TRICON Garage (Toyota)

11. Giovanni Ruggiero, No. 17, TRICON Garage (Toyota)

12. Tyler Ankrum, No. 18, McAnally Hilgemann Racing (Chevrolet)

13. Daniel Hemric, No. 19, McAnally Hilgemann Racing (Chevrolet)

14. Stefan Parsons, No. 20, Young's Motorsports (Chevrolet)

15. Josh Reaume, No. 22, Reaume Brothers Racing (Ford)

16. Dawson Sutton, No. 26, Rackley W.A.R. (Chevrolet)

17. Mason Maggio, No. 33, Reaume Brothers Racing (Ford)

18. Layne Riggs, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports (Ford)

19. Greg Van Alst, No. 35, Van Alst Motorsports (Chevrolet)

20. Chandler Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports (Ford)

21. Conner Jones, No. 41, Niece Motorsports (Chevrolet)

22. Matt Mills, No. 42, Niece Motorsports (Chevrolet)

23. Andres Perez de Lara, No. 44, Niece Motorsports (Chevrolet)

24. Bayley Currey, No. 45, Niece Motorsports (Chevrolet)

25. Kaden Honeycutt, No. 52, Halmar Friesen Racing (Toyota)

26. Cole Butcher, No. 62, TRICON Garage (Toyota)

27. Rajah Caruth, No. 71, Spire Motorsports (Chevrolet)

28. Caleb Costner, No. 74, Mike Harmon Racing (Chevrolet)

29. Parker Kligerman, No. 75, Henderson Motorsports (Chevrolet)

30. Spencer Boyd, No. 76, Freedom Racing Enterprises (Chevrolet)

31. Connor Mosack, No. 81, McAnally Hilgemann Racing (Chevrolet)

32. Matt Crafton, No. 88, ThorSport Racing (Ford)

33. Jack Wood, No. 91, McAnally Hilgemann Racing (Chevrolet)

34. Clay Greenfield, No. 95, Clay Greenfield Motorsports (Chevrolet)

35. Ty Majeski, No. 98, ThorSport Racing (Ford)

36. Ben Rhodes, No. 99, ThorSport Racing (Ford)

37. Corey LaJoie, No. 177, Spire Motorsports (Chevrolet)



