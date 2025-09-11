Change your timezone:

Carson Hocevar has been making waves on NASCAR tracks all season long, and now he’s doing the same outside of race weekends.

The man they call ‘Hurricane’ has been terrific for the sport in 2025 - at least if you write about it in the media. A never-ending supply line of racetrack beef and wonderful IDGAF reactions to those flashpoints, as well as being a real talent.

Hocevar, who is just 22 years old, figures to be a lightning rod on the grid for many years to come, and his antics are making him something of a cult hero to fans too. The latest reason they love him? His new-found obsession with buying iconic cars and trucks on Facebook Marketplace.

When he is not squeezing every last bit of speed out of a car on a track, Hocevar is likely scouring the social media platform for his next purchase.

Hocevar living his best life, on Facebook

If you check out Hocevar’s Twitter page, you’ll find the NASCAR phenom proudly showing off his Marketplace buys, including his latest - a beautiful 1976 Oldsmobile Cutlass, listed in early August for $17,500 by a seller in Brentwood, Tennessee.

As you can see, it wasn’t just any Cutlass, it was adorned in the paint scheme of the famed No. 28 ‘Gray Ghost’, driven to the fastest ever Daytona 500 win by Buddy Baker way back in 1980.

Fans went wild for the latest buy, with reactions including:

“Something tells me you're gonna have the coolest collection of cars that you actually drive!!”

“You’re living large, Hocevar! Good times!”

“Well done!!! That's a piece of history!!!!”

The coolest thing

This is not the first Hocevar Marketplace purchase which has had fans drooling in 2025 - earlier this year he caused a huge star at Darlington by turning up with a 1997 Silverado pickup sporting an iconic Dale Earnhardt paint scheme.

“I always thought that was the coolest thing, Hocevar explained after making that particular purchase.

“I always thought it’d be cool to have a NASCAR (car) be my street car basically, but not like an actual race car but have it decked out like that.

“So I’ve always wanted one of those Monte Carlos since I was a kid. That Dale truck just reminded me of that.”

