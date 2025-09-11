close global

NASCAR logo on a flag

NASCAR Today: Team allowed 'gimme' over rule breach as Wallace reveals 23XI owner confrontation

NASCAR Today: Team allowed 'gimme' over rule breach as Wallace reveals 23XI owner confrontation

Chris Deeley
NASCAR logo on a flag

NASCAR has warned that Trackhouse Racing's two playoff drivers could have been given penalties on Sunday at Gateway.

Bubba Wallace reveals fiery confrontation with 23XI Racing owner

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace has opened up on an unseen confrontation between himself and now-23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin.

NASCAR Cup Series team makes drastic changes after playoff disasters

Alex Bowman will have his car serviced by an almost entirely new crew this weekend at Bristol, as he scrambles for survival in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Tyler Reddick mocks NASCAR after bizarre incident

Tyler Reddick took to his in-car radio to mock NASCAR for a bizarre moment in Sunday's Cup Series race at Gateway.

How NASCAR great Kyle Busch joined the 'Mile High Club' as he reveals all the details

The clue is in the name of the podcast - NASCAR great Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha are Certified Oversharers. And this week they took it to new heights, quite literally.

