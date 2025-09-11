Kyle Larson reacts as daughter claims first race win at age 7

Change your timezone:

Kyle Larson's family may have another racing prodigy on its hands, with his daughter Audrey winning her first race this week at the age of just seven.

Millbridge Speedway played host to a number of races on Tuesday night, with young Audrey winning in the Cadet division (for drivers under the age of 10).

READ MORE: Kyle Larson says Hendrick had 'no shot' at 2025 NASCAR title

The proud father posted a picture on his Instagram story of his daughter walking with a trophy easily half as tall as her, with the caption “Left with the hardware tonight! First win!”

Larson's oldest son Owen is also a racer, even competing against his sister at an event earlier this year, although the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion admitted earlier this year that his son doesn't have the same passion for racing that he did at the same age.

READ MORE: Hendrick Motorsports facing early playoff EXIT as star suffers St Louis nightmare

Cup Series star reveals emotion over daughter's win

Larson was speaking to the media on Wednesday morning ahead of Saturday night's Bristol Cup Series race when his daughter's first win was brought up, saying: “Obviously, you don't ever forget a first win. So, I remember being at Millbridge for Owen’s first win. And then, lucky enough to be able to be there for Audrey's first-ever win as well, last night. So it was really neat.

“She's been doing a really good job. She's only been racing for about a year, and she's really competitive and she's driven and works at it. So, yeah, it was a cool moment for sure. You could see she was happy, and you could see she was getting choked up a little bit in her interviews. So it was cool.”

Speaking on the emotion of the moment, he admitted: “I had moments, and then when she told me that she was getting ready to cry afterwards, in the trailer, that's probably when I mostly got choked up. I dunno, I was the videotaping dad on my phone. So maybe if I had my phone down and I really was absorbing the moment, I probably would have cried.

“But no, it was cool. It was awesome. She's my only daughter, so she's got a soft spot in my heart.”

GET MORE FROM US: Want more NASCAR news? Readers based in the United States can set GPFans.com as a preferred Google source

Related