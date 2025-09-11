NASCAR sends disqualification warning over controversial St Louis move

Change your timezone:

NASCAR has warned that Trackhouse Racing's two playoff drivers could have been given penalties on Sunday at Gateway.

Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen were both seen driving onto the grass on their way to pit road after the chequered flag, apparently to pick up some extra weight for post-race inspection.

The move raised some eyebrows when it was spotted, and NASCAR managing director of communications Mike Forde revealed on Wednesday that the series will 'allow the teams sort of a gimme' in this situation – but make it clear that future infractions will be punished severely.

Forde warned that the possibility of race disqualification is on the cards, depending on how 'blatant' the offence committed is.

“We did not care for it, not one bit,” Forde said. “We’re going to just remind teams this is something where we actually have a rule. I think we’re going to give (Trackhouse) a little bit of a warning.

"But there is a rule that says what they did – you could argue – broke a rule, and there could have been repercussions for it. But I think we’re going to allow the teams sort of a gimme here and say moving forward be aware that we are going to be looking at this.”

Rule 6421.b states that cars are considered under impound conditions as soon as they take the chequered flag, and must not be altered or adjusted in any manner during the cooldown lap or on pit road prior to reporting to the inspection areas.

“That is something that we’ll frown upon in a significant way,” Forde said. “Whether that is going to be an in-race penalty or a DQ, that is going to be determined after the event. It depends on how blatant the violation was. I don’t think we’re going to outline exactly what the repercussions would be because we’re going to take it on a case-by-case basis.”

He added: “These teams are pushing it so close to the line on weight. They know exactly how to math it out where we give them a 17-pound tolerance after the race. In Darlington, we measured every single playoff car, and there were a couple of cars that were within a pound of almost failing and being DQ’d.”

