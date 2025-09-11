Tyler Reddick mocks NASCAR after bizarre incident

Change your timezone:

Tyler Reddick took to his in-car radio to mock NASCAR for a bizarre moment in Sunday's Cup Series race at Gateway.

Ding the final stage of the race, proceedings were halted with a caution for debris on the track – the debris in question being one of the braking point markers, which had fallen from the outside barrier.

Reddick appeared to spot track workers making sure the markers were fixed securely to the outside of the racetrack on a prior caution, only for one to immediately come loose again.

"That's hilarious," he told his crew. "That thing they took all that time under caution to fix already broke. That's hilarious. That's some NASCAR s**t right there."

Reddick in angry radio messages to team

The race was a busy one on the radio for Reddick, who also pushed the radio button to trash the analytics run by his team which resulted in them advising him to take the bottom lane at the restart, which didn't work out as he or they had hoped.

"That'll be the last f****ng time we ever pick the goddamn bottom," he raged. "Please, for the love of God!"

He continued: "Give me a reset and we'll run those guys back down. Reset those numbers and throw them in the f****ng bin. I'm so tired of that f****ng s**t. I'm going to do what I f****ng feel like, I guess."

That approach came back to bite him when he took the outside lane for the next restart and again got away poorly, saying on the radio: "I'm sure the numbers would've saved us there if we would've listened to them."

