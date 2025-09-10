Bubba Wallace reveals fiery confrontation with 23XI Racing owner

Change your timezone:

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace has opened up on an unseen confrontation between himself and now-23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin.

The bust-up occurred in Wallace's first year as a full-time Cup Series driver, with the veteran Hamlin accusing him of blowing his tire at the end of the Daytona 500.

The pair continued to go back and forth over text until the next week in Atlanta, when the pair had an unseen altercation in a motorhome, which Hamlin has since cited as 'proof that even when you may have differences with someone in the short term, it doesn’t mean that you can’t get over it and have a good relationship with that person in the long run'.

Wallace was asked about the incident in Jeff Gluck's weekly 12 Questions feature for the Athletic, admitting that his now-boss would probably react the same way to at least part of the confrontation today.

Wallace reveals X-rated Hamlin argument

Wallace explained: "Denny still says I blew his tire (at) the finish in the (Daytona) 500, but I told him, ‘Man, it looks very reminiscent of you just destroying Blaney at Martinville the year prior in the fall race.’ Remember that big pile-up on the frontstretch? He just hooked a left. It looked very reminiscent of that.

"So I took it and ran with that, and I tried to tell him that. But he mentioned something about Adderall. Remember that whole Adderall thing?

"I got a call from a sponsor, like, 'Hey, are you on it?' It was something that snowballed into something much bigger. So I’m like, 'Dude, what the f—? You’re putting us in a bad spot because you said 90 percent of the drivers are on Adderall. Not cool. I don’t appreciate that'.

"He said, 'You think I need an f***ing PR lesson from you?' Typical Denny. He would probably still say that today. Then we get to Atlanta to talk it out, and we did the opposite of that. And here we are now [Wallace driving for Hamlin's 23XI Racing team]."

