The clue is in the name of the podcast - NASCAR great Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha are Certified Oversharers. And this week they took it to new heights, quite literally.

Samantha’s pod has been a beacon for so many both inside and outside racing circles as she shines a light on important issues such as fertility and hair loss. Often drawing from her own painful experiences.

But there is always the time for some fun stuff as well, and this week her star guest was husband and two-time Cup Series champion Kyle for an episode tantalizingly titled ‘Secrets Never Spilled Before’.

The pair definitely delivered on that promise as they went in depth on their life outside of the racetrack. Including how they both joined the ‘Mile High Club’.

Kyle Busch reveals 'Mile High Club' secrets

It was Kyle who dished all the details, as he revealed: “We were flying from Charlotte, North Carolina to New Orleans for a Super Bowl trip down there. And we and a couple of other sets of friends of ours got the prop plane, what’s it called, the King Air.

“We had some booze on there, because we knew it was gonna be a bit of a flight, then for some reason, somehow, we were into all the headwinds, bit of a storm, huge headwinds. I don’t know how we made it on fuel - we flew for five-and-a-half hours. It was supposed to be a three-hour flights.

“Anyway, there was some cocktails consumed and some stories consumed and maybe some truth or dares happened. And during the trip, yeah, Samantha and I rolled our way to the back of this King Air, I was literally holding onto the luggage rack, while we were flying, and the little luggage rope thing that held it all in together.

“So anyway, we got down in the back of the plane, and came back out and everybody was like ‘YEAH, WHOOOO!'“

This weekend Kyle leaves the podcast world again to return to NASCAR racing as the playoff season continues at Bristol (Saturday, 7.30pm ET). The 40-year-old star is not in the hunt for a championship though after failing to make the postseason cut.

