NASCAR Today: Cup Series team face grilling over controversial move as 23XI star fumes

NASCAR will open up discussions this week with a team over its drivers' actions at Gateway last Sunday.

23XI star FUMES at team as playoff pressure boils over

Tyler Reddick had a tough day in the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs on Sunday, which was not at all helped by a fiery confrontation with his team on the radio.

NASCAR insider issues ‘tragedy’ warning after terrifying St Louis incident

Connor Zilisch and victory lane celebrations have been a major subplot to the story that is the 2025 NASCAR season.

NASCAR will make late track change ahead of Bristol playoff race

NASCAR will make a late change to the track for Saturday night’s crucial Cup Series playoff showdown at Bristol.

NASCAR team announces driver RETURN for 2026

JR Motorsports has announced a driver return for 2026 as the NASCAR grid for next season becomes ever clearer.

