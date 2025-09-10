NASCAR Today: Cup Series team face grilling over controversial move as 23XI star fumes
NASCAR will open up discussions this week with a team over its drivers' actions at Gateway last Sunday.
23XI star FUMES at team as playoff pressure boils over
Tyler Reddick had a tough day in the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs on Sunday, which was not at all helped by a fiery confrontation with his team on the radio.
NASCAR insider issues ‘tragedy’ warning after terrifying St Louis incident
Connor Zilisch and victory lane celebrations have been a major subplot to the story that is the 2025 NASCAR season.
NASCAR will make late track change ahead of Bristol playoff race
NASCAR will make a late change to the track for Saturday night’s crucial Cup Series playoff showdown at Bristol.
NASCAR team announces driver RETURN for 2026
JR Motorsports has announced a driver return for 2026 as the NASCAR grid for next season becomes ever clearer.
