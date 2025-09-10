23XI star FUMES at team as playoff pressure boils over
Tyler Reddick had a tough day in the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs on Sunday, which was not at all helped by a fiery confrontation with his team on the radio.
The 23XI Racing star has been winless all year, getting into the postseason on points, and allowed his frustration to show after a poor restart during last weekend's race at Gateway.
The fuming star trashed the analytics run by his team which resulted in them advising him to take the bottom lane at the restart, which didn't work out as he or they had hoped.
"That'll be the last f****ng time we ever pick the goddamn bottom," he raged. "Please, for the love of God!"
Reddick sounds off about tactics
He continued: "Give me a reset and we'll run those guys back down. Reset those numbers and throw them in the f****ng bin. I'm so tired of that f****ng s**t. I'm going to do what I f****ng feel like, I guess."
That approach came back to bite him when he took the outside lane for the next restart and again got away poorly, saying on the radio: "I'm sure the numbers would've saved us there if we would've listened to them."
Despite the chaotic race and 16th place finish though, Reddick looks all-but assured of progression through to the Round of 12 ahead of this weekend's race at Bristol, sitting 37 points above the cut line.
