NASCAR icon Tony Stewart did a pretty nice job of keeping the car warm for wife Leah Pruett, but she is about to take over the wheel once again.

The Hall of Famer, one of the sport’s greatest ever racers, once again showed his brilliance when he replaced Pruett in the Top Fuel dragster for Tony Stewart Racing as she took time out to have their first child (a son, Dominic).

The 54-year-old four-time Cup Series champion stood in admirably as he claimed Rookie of the Year honors in 2024, before claiming the 2025 regular-season championship title at Indianapolis just a few days ago.

But now the 37-year-old Pruett - a 12-time NHRA Top Fuel Event winner - is ready to return and she will once again be back in the car for 2026.

Leah Pruett on 2026 NHRA return

She said: “I’d first like to thank Tony, the team, and our partners for allowing me the necessary time on my hiatus to start our family, learn motherhood, and welcome me back.

“I tested in Richmond earlier this year, which, as expected, validated my eagerness and passion for racing Top Fuel.”

Leah added: “Tony has done an incredible job behind the wheel, as many would expect, but I know how much he’s devoted himself to being the best ‘driver replacement’ he can be, and I couldn’t be more proud and thankful for him.”

Stewart excited by wife's comeback

During her two-season driving hiatus Pruett remained very involved in day-to-day operations with the team, but Stewart says he knew the burning desire to return to the car was always there.

“I’m excited to see Leah get back in a race car,” he said.

“She’s done such an amazing job of becoming a mother and going through a whole year of pregnancy and our first year with Dominic. I know deep down inside that she wants to drive that race car really bad, so I’m just excited to see her get that opportunity again.

“I appreciate what she’s done to help our family and help this entire race team. She’s been a very critical part of this team’s success and projects that we’re working on, so she hasn’t sat on her hands by any means, but first and foremost, I know she wants to drive that car more than anything.”

