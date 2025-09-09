NASCAR team announces driver RETURN for 2026

Change your timezone:

JR Motorsports has announced a driver return for 2026 as the NASCAR grid for next season becomes ever clearer.

The team confirmed that Sammy Smith will return to the team and the No. 8 Chevrolet car for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (the new name for the Xfinity Series from 2026).

It will be the third season at JRM for the 21-year-old Johnston, Iowa native - who ended the 2025 regular season in sixth place in the standings. He claimed six top-5 finishes and locked into a playoff berth early with a win at Rockingham in April.

Smith will begin his postseason bid for a championship in the Food City 300 at Bristol on Friday night (7.30pm ET).

“We are thrilled to have Sammy (Smith), Pilot, TMC and Allstate Peterbilt Group back for 2026,” said JRM CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller in an official statement.

“It’s been a pleasure getting to know and work with Sammy these past two seasons and we’re looking forward to seeing what the future will hold next year after our run for a championship with the No. 8 team in 2025.”

Smith said: “I am looking forward to continuing to build on what we’ve accomplished together here at JRM.”

2025 has been a spectacular year for JRM in Xfinity racing - with 19-year-old phenom Connor Zilisch heading the regular-season standings after an incredible year which netted nine race wins.

