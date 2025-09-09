NASCAR will make late track change ahead of Bristol playoff race
NASCAR will make late track change ahead of Bristol playoff race
NASCAR will make a late change to the track for Saturday night’s crucial Cup Series playoff showdown at Bristol.
Four drivers will be eliminated after the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, which will cover 500 laps and a total of 266.5 miles. And now the postseason field has another issue to contend with.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Denny Hamlin booed by fans, Joe Gibbs Racing star in X-rated rant
Just days out from race weekend, NASCAR confirmed that it is to apply PJ1 to the surface at Bristol in a bid to improve the racing - but only in specific places.
FOX insider Bob Pockrass explained: “NASCAR's plan as far as applying PJ1 to Bristol surface is to spray Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It will be same areas in the turn, a four-foot wide application up from the apron.”
Fans react to track change
Fans were quick to react to the news on social media, and it was far from a positive reaction. Unsurprisingly, PJ1 is far from the only issue they have beef with.
The reaction was predictably brutal with the responses including these zingers:
What is PJ1?
PJ1 Trackbite Compound - if you didn’t already know - is a sticky, black resin which is used to give tires more grip. It can last for months or even years after application to the bottom of the track. NASCAR first used the compound at Bristol back in 2016.
