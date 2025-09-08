Change your timezone:

Team Penske star Ryan Blaney has hinted that he could take revenge on NASCAR rival Kyle Larson after a shocking incident at World Wide Technology Raceway.

On lap 135 of Sunday's race, Blaney and Larson were battling hard towards the end of stage two, fighting over fifth spot at the time.

However, the hard and fair racing that had spanned multiple laps soon turned ugly, with Larson in the No. 5 tagging Blaney in the No. 12 from behind, sending him spinning and bringing out the caution.

In the end, Blaney was able to recover well and finish fourth overall, but even though the black and white checkered flag came 105 laps after the incident, the Ohio native made an immediate dash towards his rival post-race.

Ryan Blaney confronts Kyle Larson

After initially waiting patiently as Larson spoke to the media, eventually Blaney's patience wore thin, pulling his rival aside and demanding answers.

“If we (hadn’t) recovered as well as we did, it probably would have been a different conversation,” Blaney admitted, reflecting on his conversation with Larson.

“I just tried to get an understanding [why] he came from all the way at the bottom of the race track all the way up and hit me in the left rear, so I was just trying to get a clear understanding of that."

Whilst Blaney does not believe the incident was deliberate or done with malicious intent, he did vow to remember it when he next comes up against Larson on track.

“Even though it wasn’t done with malicious intent, I’ll still remember it. I still got the s*** end of it and got turned around and had to come from the back," the Team Penske star added.

"You remember stuff like that. It’s not anything grudgey or something like that; it’s just those racing situations that you think about the next time you run with that person.

"You probably run them a little tighter and don’t give them as much space. There is no ill-will or anything; it’s just racing people how I get raced.”

Larson takes the blame

Reflecting on the incident himself post-race, Larson held his hands up and accepted it was his error.

“I misjudged it,” the Hendrick Motorsports star said. “The lap before, I went in, I was able to get to his door and get him tight. The next time, I was trying to do the same thing and wasn’t going to get there and was going to tuck back in line and just clipped him.

"He should be upset. I just misjudged it.”

