Denny Hamlin does not mind being booed one bit, and the NASCAR superstar positively encouraged it after claiming Cup Series victory number 59 on Sunday.

The Joe Gibbs Racing great was peerless once again as he roared to victory in the Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway to book his place in the next stage of the 2025 playoffs.

Hamlin had claimed pole with a terrific qualifying lap on Saturday, and he then bested Chase Briscoe on Sunday to claim his place in the Round of 12.

Afterwards Hamlin - who remains one of the most polarizing figures in the sport - told fans to bring on the boos in a postrace interview. Of course, they duly obliged.

Denny trolls boo birds

“Y’all can boo me but you can either get on the bandwagon, or you can get run over by it. Bring ‘em, bring ‘em on,” he trolled.

This was a landmark win for Toyota - its 200th in Cup Series action. And Hamlin was excited to be the man who reached the milestone in the No. 11 car.

“It’s so big for everyone at Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing. So happy to get this victory, my dad’s not feeling well at home so just shout out to him. The whole family’s here, so a fantastic day. Man, couldn’t be better.”

Hamlin was asked how he continues to be perennially on his game at the age of 44, and the answer was a simple one - the desire to keep improving.

“Man, just step up. Keep being a student of the game, keep trying to get better and every week is a chance to get a little better.”

NASCAR Cup Series St Louis results

1. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske Ford

5. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske Ford

6. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club Toyota

7. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing Toyota

9. Chris Buescher, No. 17, RFK Racing Ford

10. Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

11. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

13. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing Ford

14. Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

15. Carson Hocevar, No. 77, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

16. Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing Toyota

17. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, RFK Racing Ford

18. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

19. Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske Ford

20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet

21. Erik Jones, No. 43, Legacy Motor Club Toyota

22. Kyle Busch, No. 8, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

23. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

24. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

25. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

26. Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

27. Cole Custer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team Ford

28. Justin Haley, No. 7, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

29. Cody Ware, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing Ford

30. Noah Gragson, No. 4, Front Row Motorsports Ford

31. Riley Herbst, No. 35, 23XI Racing Toyota

32. Todd Gilliland, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports Ford

33. Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports Ford

34. Ty Dillon, No. 10, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

35. Daniel Suarez, No. 99, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

36. Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Stage 2 results

1. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing Toyota

2. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, RFK Racing Ford

3. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske Ford

4. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

7. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club Toyota

10. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Stage 1 results

1. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske Ford

6. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing Toyota

7. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

9. Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports Ford

10. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

