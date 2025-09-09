Denny Hamlin BOOED after St Louis win as star sends simple message to fans
Denny Hamlin does not mind being booed one bit, and the NASCAR superstar positively encouraged it after claiming Cup Series victory number 59 on Sunday.
The Joe Gibbs Racing great was peerless once again as he roared to victory in the Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway to book his place in the next stage of the 2025 playoffs.
Hamlin had claimed pole with a terrific qualifying lap on Saturday, and he then bested Chase Briscoe on Sunday to claim his place in the Round of 12.
Afterwards Hamlin - who remains one of the most polarizing figures in the sport - told fans to bring on the boos in a postrace interview. Of course, they duly obliged.
Denny trolls boo birds
“Y’all can boo me but you can either get on the bandwagon, or you can get run over by it. Bring ‘em, bring ‘em on,” he trolled.
This was a landmark win for Toyota - its 200th in Cup Series action. And Hamlin was excited to be the man who reached the milestone in the No. 11 car.
“It’s so big for everyone at Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing. So happy to get this victory, my dad’s not feeling well at home so just shout out to him. The whole family’s here, so a fantastic day. Man, couldn’t be better.”
Hamlin was asked how he continues to be perennially on his game at the age of 44, and the answer was a simple one - the desire to keep improving.
“Man, just step up. Keep being a student of the game, keep trying to get better and every week is a chance to get a little better.”
NASCAR Cup Series St Louis results
1. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske Ford
5. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske Ford
6. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club Toyota
7. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing Toyota
9. Chris Buescher, No. 17, RFK Racing Ford
10. Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
11. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
13. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing Ford
14. Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
15. Carson Hocevar, No. 77, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
16. Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing Toyota
17. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, RFK Racing Ford
18. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
19. Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske Ford
20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
21. Erik Jones, No. 43, Legacy Motor Club Toyota
22. Kyle Busch, No. 8, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
23. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
24. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
25. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
26. Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
27. Cole Custer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team Ford
28. Justin Haley, No. 7, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
29. Cody Ware, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing Ford
30. Noah Gragson, No. 4, Front Row Motorsports Ford
31. Riley Herbst, No. 35, 23XI Racing Toyota
32. Todd Gilliland, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports Ford
33. Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports Ford
34. Ty Dillon, No. 10, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
35. Daniel Suarez, No. 99, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
36. Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Stage 2 results
1. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing Toyota
2. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, RFK Racing Ford
3. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske Ford
4. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
7. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club Toyota
10. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Stage 1 results
1. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske Ford
6. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing Toyota
7. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
9. Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports Ford
10. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
