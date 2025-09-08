Change your timezone:

NASCAR is mourning one of its own this Monday after the death of championship-winning owner Bill Davis

Davis, a native of Fayetteville, Arkansas, has passed away at the age of 74 after an amazing racing career.

Davis was a much-loved member of the NASCAR community, but he was a winner as well - with his teams claiming victories in all three major series, a Truck Series championship in 2008, and an iconic Daytona 500 success in 2002.

As well as those wins (which included five in Cup Series racing), Davis was also the man who gave the great Jeff Gordon his first shot in NASCAR via what is now the Xfinity Series in 1991. Gordon would claim Rookie Of The Year honors.

It was that Daytona 500 success though, which might be the pinnacle of Davis’ spell as owner of the Bill Davis Racing team. It came courtesy of a fabulous drive from Ward Burton in the No. 22 Dodge. Burton was responsible for all five of Davis’ Cup Series wins.

Davis would sell his NASCAR operation in 2008 before moving back to his Arkansas roots in Batesville, and was later inducted into the state’s Sports Hall of Fame.

NASCAR responds to Bill Davis death

NASCAR issued an official statement after the news of Davis’ death broke, and it read: “A championship-winning leader and owner, Bill Davis made a lasting mark on our sport through his passion and unwavering belief in the people around him.

"His teams celebrated some of NASCAR’s most prestigious victories, including the Daytona 500 and the Southern 500.

“Bill was more than a competitor - he was a friend to all in the garage, respected for his kindness, generosity, and genuine love for racing.

“NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to his wife and business partner Gail, the Davis family, and Bill's many friends during this difficult time.”

