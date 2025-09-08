close global

NASCAR confirm Cup Series penalties as FOUR drivers guilty of same offence

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
After 240 laps of racing action at World Wide Technology Raceway, another weekend of NASCAR Cup Series playoff action is in the books.

Joe Gibbs Racing star Denny Hamlin emerged as the winner on Sunday afternoon, beating teammate Chase Briscoe to the black and white checkered flag to become the second JGR driver to lock themselves into the Round of 12.

As always, the race officials were kept busy in St Louis, with a total of 20 penalties handed out prior to and during the race.

NASCAR's post-race infraction sheet confirmed that four Cup Series drivers were all hit with the same speeding violation (speeding on pit road) at World Wide Technology Gateway, with Michael McDowell, Alex Bowman, Shane van Gisbergen, and Cody Ware all hit with tail-end penalties as a result.

Elsewhere, the most common infraction, as is often the case, was 'pitting before pit road is open', with 13 violations of this type, including to playoff drivers such as Chase Briscoe and Austin Dillon.

Other penalties of note issued during the race included a tail-end penalty for Tyler Reddick for 'car pitting out of the assigned pit box', whilst Ty Gibbs was hit with a penalty for 'vehicle interference'.

With all of that said, you can see a full list of Sunday's Cup Series infractions, when they happened, and the punishments they resulted in below.

NASCAR Cup Series St Louis penalty report

Lap Driver (Car No.) Infraction Penalty Notes
Pre-Race Justin Haley (7) Pre-Race to the Rear Tail End Unapproved Adjustments
29 Tyler Reddick (45) Car pitting out of the assigned pit box Tail End N/A
36 Todd Gilliland (21) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Garage
40 Michael McDowell (34) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A
62 Ty Gibbs (54) Unspecified Tail End Vehicle Interference
64 Chase Briscoe (19) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A
64 Daniel Suárez (99) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Garage
64 Ryan Preece (60) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A
81 Austin Dillon (3) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A
81 Ty Dillon (10) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A
136 Michael McDowell (71) Speeding on pit road Tail End N/A
154 Michael McDowell (34) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A
160 Carson Hocevar (77) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A
160 Erik Jones (43) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A
160 Cody Ware (51) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A
160 Shane Van Gisbergen (88) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A
207 Alex Bowman (48) Speeding on pit road Tail End N/A
209 Ty Dillon (10) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Garage
211 Shane Van Gisbergen (88) Speeding on pit road Tail End N/A
211 Cody Ware (51) Speeding on pit road Tail End N/A

