An image of NASCAR Cup star Kyle Larson

NASCAR Today: Kyle Larson opposition revealed as penalty confirmed for playoff driver

NASCAR Today: Kyle Larson opposition revealed as penalty confirmed for playoff driver

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
An image of NASCAR Cup star Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson has issued his verdict on a proposed controversial change to the NASCAR Cup Series.

NASCAR confirm penalty for playoff driver after St Louis inspection

NASCAR confirmed a penalty for a playoff driver following post-race inspection at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Hendrick Motorsports facing early playoff EXIT as star suffers St Louis nightmare

One Hendrick Motorsports driver is on the brink of an early playoff exit after a rough race in St Louis.

NASCAR driver in scary near miss with on-track cameraman

A NASCAR driver very nearly wiped out a cameraman in St Louis on Saturday night.

Denny Hamlin stars in St Louis as playoff rival suffers DNF disaster

The full report and race results from Sunday's Cup Series action at World Wide Technology Raceway.

NASCAR Today: Kyle Larson opposition revealed as penalty confirmed for playoff driver
