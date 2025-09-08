Kyle Larson makes feelings crystal clear on controversial NASCAR change

Change your timezone:

NASCAR star Kyle Larson has made his feelings very clear on a controversial rule change being considered within the Cup Series.

Last week, NASCAR's managing director of communications, Mike Forde, suggested that the fastest lap award could be tweaked ahead of the 2026 season so that only drivers on the lead lap would be eligible.

The issue came to light after Josh Berry earned the fastest lap award at Darlington Raceway last weekend despite being over 100 laps down on the leading car, with his No. 21 Ford having undergone extensive repairs in the garage after a lap one wreck.

Whilst Forde revealed that "no one’s knocking down the doors of the hauler to gripe about it", he did reveal that it is set to be discussed in the off-season.

Kyle Larson on fastest lap rule change

Larson was the beneficiary of the fastest lap award in similar circumstances at Watkins Glen International in August, and the No. 5 driver was cited by Forde as a good reason to keep things as they are.

“Fans of Kyle Larson came out to watch him, and they want to continue seeing him strive and compete for something when you’re double- or triple-digits laps down,” Forde explained.

Larson himself has now made it clear he is also in favor of the status quo in a conversation with Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass at World Wide Technology Raceway.

“I like how it currently is,” Larson said. “I'd be curious, I guess, to hear the other side of it. I really haven't heard the other side of it, why people would want it changed.

“But to me, I think when you have an issue go on in your day, I mean, it could be, for me it’s been a wreck, Josh Berry [at Darlington] was a wreck, but it could be a pit stop at some point in the race has you multiple laps down.

“And then it just gives you an incentive to go out there and push for that one extra point that you not know you can go and get, but at least you can push to go get, so I think it's good.”

