Joe Gibbs Racing star Denny Hamlin has taken his fifth NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, locking himself into the playoffs Round of 12 in the process.

Hamlin qualified on pole for the Enjoy Illinois 300, but in stages one and two, could only manage 3rd and 7th, respectively.

The three-time Daytona 500 winner ensured he was the man on top when it mattered most, however, taking the black and white checkered flag after an impressive late drive and beating JGR teammate Chase Briscoe, who came home in second, by 1.62 seconds.

It was an important win for a number of reasons. Not only is it Hamlin's 59th Cup Series victory, moving him to within just one win of the top 10 all-time, it is also Toyota's 200th victory in NASCAR's elite series.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Chase Elliott came home in third, with Team Penske duo Ryan Blaney finishing in fourth and fifth, the No. 12 recovering well having been tagged and spun during the race by Kyle Larson.

Earlier in the day, Briscoe was the winner in stage one, and Bubba Wallace in stage two, but the major playoff talking point was a disastrous opening for Josh Berry in the No. 21 Ford.

The Wood Brothers Racing star entered the race bottom of the playoff standings and 19 points below the cutoff line after a lap one wreck at Darlington last weekend, and unfortunately, was caught up in another incident on lap 37 today, causing him to head to the garage and retire the car.

Berry now has a mountain to climb if he is to avoid elimination from the playoffs at Bristol next weekend.

With that said, let's take a look at the full race and stage results from St Louis below!

Who won the NASCAR St Louis race today?

1. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske Ford

5. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske Ford

6. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club Toyota

7. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing Toyota

9. Chris Buescher, No. 17, RFK Racing Ford

10. Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

11. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

13. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing Ford

14. Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

15. Carson Hocevar, No. 77, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

16. Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing Toyota

17. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, RFK Racing Ford

18. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

19. Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske Ford

20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet

21. Erik Jones, No. 43, Legacy Motor Club Toyota

22. Kyle Busch, No. 8, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

23. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

24. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

25. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

26. Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

27. Cole Custer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team Ford

28. Justin Haley, No. 7, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

29. Cody Ware, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing Ford

30. Noah Gragson, No. 4, Front Row Motorsports Ford

31. Riley Herbst, No. 35, 23XI Racing Toyota

32. Todd Gilliland, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports Ford

33. Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports Ford

34. Ty Dillon, No. 10, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

35. Daniel Suarez, No. 99, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

36. Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing Ford



Stage 2 results

1. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing Toyota

2. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, RFK Racing Ford

3. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske Ford

4. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

7. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club Toyota

10. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



Stage 1 results

1. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske Ford

6. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing Toyota

7. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

9. Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports Ford

10. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



