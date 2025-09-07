NASCAR Cup Series driver hit with late demotion at St Louis
NASCAR Cup Series driver hit with late demotion at St Louis
A NASCAR driver has been hit with a late demotion ahead of Sunday's Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway.
The 1.25-mile track, commonly referred to as Gateway, is set to see the Cup Series stars complete 240 laps in what is the second race of the 2025 playoffs.
However, ahead of the action, Justin Haley and his No. 7 crew at Spire Motorsports have been dealt a blow, with reports confirming that they will be sent to the rear of the field ahead of the green flag due to unapproved adjustments made to their vehicle.
As per NBC Sports' Dustin Long, the team replaced Haley's steering rack ahead of the race.
Ty Gibbs' No. 54 also saw a change made ahead of the race. However, his brake rotor change comes under approved adjustments if for safety reasons.
NASCAR Cup Series St Louis starting lineup
Haley had been set to start in 31st position after qualifying on Saturday afternoon. However, with the No. 7 set to be sent to the rear, here is how the starting lineup looks for Sunday afternoon's race:
|Starting Pos
|Driver (Car No.)
|Team
|1
|Denny Hamlin (11)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|2
|Kyle Larson (5)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevy
|3
|Chase Briscoe (19)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|4
|Ross Chastain (1)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevy
|5
|Ryan Blaney (12)
|Team Penske Ford
|6
|William Byron (24)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevy
|7
|Tyler Reddick (45)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|8
|Christopher Bell (20)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|9
|Austin Cindric (2)
|Team Penske Ford
|10
|Zane Smith (38)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|11
|Chris Buescher (17)
|RFK Racing Ford
|12
|Josh Berry (21)
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|13
|Joey Logano (22)
|Team Penske Ford
|14
|Bubba Wallace (23)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|15
|Austin Dillon (3)
|Richard Childress Racing Chevy
|16
|Erik Jones (43)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|17
|AJ Allmendinger (16)
|Kaulig Racing Chevy
|18
|Shane van Gisbergen (88)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevy
|19
|Chase Elliott (9)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevy
|20
|John Hunter Nemechek (42)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|21
|Ty Gibbs (54)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|22
|Kyle Busch (8)
|Richard Childress Racing Chevy
|23
|Brad Keselowski (6)
|RFK Racing Ford
|24
|Noah Gragson (4)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|25
|Alex Bowman (48)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevy
|26
|Daniel Suarez (99)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevy
|27
|Carson Hocevar (77)
|Spire Motorsports Chevy
|28
|Michael McDowell (71)
|Spire Motorsports Chevy
|29
|Cole Custer (41)
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|30
|Todd Gilliland (34)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|31
|Cody Ware (51)
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|32
|Ryan Preece (60)
|RFK Racing Ford
|33
|Riley Herbst (35)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|34
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47)
|HYAK Motorsports Chevy
|35
|Ty Dillon (10)
|Kaulig Racing Chevy
|36
|Justin Haley (7)
|Spire Motorsports Chevy
