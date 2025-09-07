close global

A generic image of the NASCAR Cup Series logo

NASCAR Cup Series driver hit with late demotion at St Louis

NASCAR Cup Series driver hit with late demotion at St Louis

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
A generic image of the NASCAR Cup Series logo

A NASCAR driver has been hit with a late demotion ahead of Sunday's Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The 1.25-mile track, commonly referred to as Gateway, is set to see the Cup Series stars complete 240 laps in what is the second race of the 2025 playoffs.

However, ahead of the action, Justin Haley and his No. 7 crew at Spire Motorsports have been dealt a blow, with reports confirming that they will be sent to the rear of the field ahead of the green flag due to unapproved adjustments made to their vehicle.

As per NBC Sports' Dustin Long, the team replaced Haley's steering rack ahead of the race.

Ty Gibbs' No. 54 also saw a change made ahead of the race. However, his brake rotor change comes under approved adjustments if for safety reasons.

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series Race Today: St Louis start time, schedule, TV channel and live stream

NASCAR Cup Series St Louis starting lineup

Haley had been set to start in 31st position after qualifying on Saturday afternoon. However, with the No. 7 set to be sent to the rear, here is how the starting lineup looks for Sunday afternoon's race:

Starting Pos Driver (Car No.) Team
1Denny Hamlin (11)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2Kyle Larson (5)Hendrick Motorsports Chevy
3Chase Briscoe (19)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4Ross Chastain (1)Trackhouse Racing Chevy
5Ryan Blaney (12)Team Penske Ford
6William Byron (24)Hendrick Motorsports Chevy
7Tyler Reddick (45)23XI Racing Toyota
8Christopher Bell (20)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9Austin Cindric (2)Team Penske Ford
10Zane Smith (38)Front Row Motorsports Ford
11Chris Buescher (17)RFK Racing Ford
12Josh Berry (21)Wood Brothers Racing Ford
13Joey Logano (22)Team Penske Ford
14Bubba Wallace (23)23XI Racing Toyota
15Austin Dillon (3)Richard Childress Racing Chevy
16Erik Jones (43)Legacy Motor Club Toyota
17AJ Allmendinger (16)Kaulig Racing Chevy
18Shane van Gisbergen (88)Trackhouse Racing Chevy
19Chase Elliott (9)Hendrick Motorsports Chevy
20John Hunter Nemechek (42)Legacy Motor Club Toyota
21Ty Gibbs (54)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
22Kyle Busch (8)Richard Childress Racing Chevy
23Brad Keselowski (6)RFK Racing Ford
24Noah Gragson (4)Front Row Motorsports Ford
25Alex Bowman (48)Hendrick Motorsports Chevy
26Daniel Suarez (99)Trackhouse Racing Chevy
27Carson Hocevar (77)Spire Motorsports Chevy
28Michael McDowell (71)Spire Motorsports Chevy
29Cole Custer (41)Haas Factory Team Ford
30Todd Gilliland (34)Front Row Motorsports Ford
31Cody Ware (51)Rick Ware Racing Ford
32Ryan Preece (60)RFK Racing Ford
33Riley Herbst (35)23XI Racing Toyota
34Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47)HYAK Motorsports Chevy
35Ty Dillon (10)Kaulig Racing Chevy
36Justin Haley (7)Spire Motorsports Chevy

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series team hit with DOUBLE penalty at Gateway

GET MORE FROM US: Want more NASCAR news? Readers based in the United States can set GPFans.com as a preferred Google source

