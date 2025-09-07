NASCAR Cup Series driver hit with late demotion at St Louis

Change your timezone:

A NASCAR driver has been hit with a late demotion ahead of Sunday's Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The 1.25-mile track, commonly referred to as Gateway, is set to see the Cup Series stars complete 240 laps in what is the second race of the 2025 playoffs.

However, ahead of the action, Justin Haley and his No. 7 crew at Spire Motorsports have been dealt a blow, with reports confirming that they will be sent to the rear of the field ahead of the green flag due to unapproved adjustments made to their vehicle.

As per NBC Sports' Dustin Long, the team replaced Haley's steering rack ahead of the race.

Ty Gibbs' No. 54 also saw a change made ahead of the race. However, his brake rotor change comes under approved adjustments if for safety reasons.

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series Race Today: St Louis start time, schedule, TV channel and live stream

NASCAR Cup Series St Louis starting lineup

Haley had been set to start in 31st position after qualifying on Saturday afternoon. However, with the No. 7 set to be sent to the rear, here is how the starting lineup looks for Sunday afternoon's race:

Starting Pos Driver (Car No.) Team 1 Denny Hamlin (11) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Kyle Larson (5) Hendrick Motorsports Chevy 3 Chase Briscoe (19) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Ross Chastain (1) Trackhouse Racing Chevy 5 Ryan Blaney (12) Team Penske Ford 6 William Byron (24) Hendrick Motorsports Chevy 7 Tyler Reddick (45) 23XI Racing Toyota 8 Christopher Bell (20) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 9 Austin Cindric (2) Team Penske Ford 10 Zane Smith (38) Front Row Motorsports Ford 11 Chris Buescher (17) RFK Racing Ford 12 Josh Berry (21) Wood Brothers Racing Ford 13 Joey Logano (22) Team Penske Ford 14 Bubba Wallace (23) 23XI Racing Toyota 15 Austin Dillon (3) Richard Childress Racing Chevy 16 Erik Jones (43) Legacy Motor Club Toyota 17 AJ Allmendinger (16) Kaulig Racing Chevy 18 Shane van Gisbergen (88) Trackhouse Racing Chevy 19 Chase Elliott (9) Hendrick Motorsports Chevy 20 John Hunter Nemechek (42) Legacy Motor Club Toyota 21 Ty Gibbs (54) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 22 Kyle Busch (8) Richard Childress Racing Chevy 23 Brad Keselowski (6) RFK Racing Ford 24 Noah Gragson (4) Front Row Motorsports Ford 25 Alex Bowman (48) Hendrick Motorsports Chevy 26 Daniel Suarez (99) Trackhouse Racing Chevy 27 Carson Hocevar (77) Spire Motorsports Chevy 28 Michael McDowell (71) Spire Motorsports Chevy 29 Cole Custer (41) Haas Factory Team Ford 30 Todd Gilliland (34) Front Row Motorsports Ford 31 Cody Ware (51) Rick Ware Racing Ford 32 Ryan Preece (60) RFK Racing Ford 33 Riley Herbst (35) 23XI Racing Toyota 34 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) HYAK Motorsports Chevy 35 Ty Dillon (10) Kaulig Racing Chevy 36 Justin Haley (7) Spire Motorsports Chevy

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series team hit with DOUBLE penalty at Gateway

GET MORE FROM US: Want more NASCAR news? Readers based in the United States can set GPFans.com as a preferred Google source

Related