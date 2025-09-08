NASCAR legend reveals ambitious team ownership plans as Cup Series legal battle continues

Change your timezone:

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson has opened up on his ambitious plans for his Cup Series team, Legacy Motor Club, revealing that in an ideal world, he would want something only afforded to two giants of the sport.

The seven-time Cup Series champion retired from full-time NASCAR racing at the end of the 2020 season, and after a brief stint in IndyCar, began to go down the NASCAR ownership route, having come together with entrepreneur Maury Gallagher in 2023.

Johnson then became the majority owner of Legacy Motor Club earlier this season when it was announced that the team had joined forces with Knighthead Capital Management as a strategic partner.

Johnson reveals Cup Series ambitions

Currently, Legacy Motor Club operates with two full-time NASCAR Cup Series charters, with John Hunter Nemechek driving the No. 42 Toyota, whilst his teammate Erik Jones drives the No. 43.

Twice this season, Johnson has also driven the No. 84 Toyota for Legacy Motor Club at Daytona and Charlotte, and the seven-time champion wants to make three cars a permanent thing in the future.

“Yeah, we have full intentions to expand to a third car,” Johnson explained on a recent SiriusXM NASCAR Radio appearance. Obviously, we’re in litigation and working through all of that.

"But our core product if you will is NASCAR Cup Series racing, and in order to be as successful as possible, you need as many cars, it’s my belief, you need as many cars as you can on track in order to leverage and maximize the financial aspect, the technical learnings, drivers, crew chiefs, you know, all the aspects."

The litigation the 49-year-old refers to is an ongoing lawsuit with Rick Ware Racing after Legacy Motor Club alleges they agreed a deal to purchase one of their charters for 2026.

The more charters the better

Johnson continued, stating that if the rules allowed them to, they would have ambitions to have four charters in the future.

Currently, however, that privilege is only afforded to Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing

"If we could have four, I would aspire to have four charters if I could," Johnson explained. "But with the new rules, it’s only three for a new team.

"So, that’s our first step. We really need to shore up competition and then everything will build off that."

