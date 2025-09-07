close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
A generic NASCAR Cup Series logo image

NASCAR Cup Series team hit with DOUBLE penalty at Gateway

NASCAR Cup Series team hit with DOUBLE penalty at Gateway

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
A generic NASCAR Cup Series logo image

A NASCAR Cup Series team have been hit with a slam-dunk double penalty ahead of Sunday's race action at World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway).

The Enjoy Illinois 300 marks the second race of the 2025 Cup Series playoffs and is set to see 36 drivers compete across 240 laps on Sunday afternoon (3pm ET, USA).

Ahead of this weekend's action, however, one driver and team have been dealt a double punishment after their car failed pre-race technical inspection at the track.

The car in question is the No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford driven by Cole Custer.

As a result of their infringement, the No. 41 team are now one crew member short having had engineer Marc Hendricksen ejected for the remainder of the event, whilst Custer and his team have also lost their pit stall selection for the race.

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series Race Today: St Louis start time, schedule, TV channel and live stream

What is NASCAR tech?

Every weekend, no matter the race, track, or event, NASCAR requires all Cup Series teams to pass inspection before hitting the circuit.

If a team fails tech on the first instance, it must fix the issue and repeat the process all over again until it passes.

If a car fails once, there is no punishment. However, if you fail twice or more, punishments are handed out, such as in the case of Haas Factory Team and the No. 41 above.

According to NASCAR, the point of inspections is to level the sport's playing field as much as possible.

The website also outlines the five stations of a standard inspection, which are as follows:

Station 1: Car is elevated to visually inspect the nose, under the body and inside.

Stations 2-3: Body is visually inspected using a handheld template to ensure the body conforms to regulations.

Station 4: Optical scanning is used to inspect the chassis and body of the car.

Station 5: Holding blocks are removed and final safety inspection is done.

READ MORE: Kyle Larson says Hendrick had 'no shot' at 2025 NASCAR title

Related

NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series Cole Custer Haas Factory Team

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series team hit with DOUBLE penalty at Gateway
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series team hit with DOUBLE penalty at Gateway

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Results Today: McLaren thrashed as Max Verstappen dominates at Monza
Italian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: McLaren thrashed as Max Verstappen dominates at Monza

  • Today 16:42
NASCAR Cup Series Race Today: St Louis start time, schedule, TV channel and live stream
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Race Today: St Louis start time, schedule, TV channel and live stream

  • Today 12:00
NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings and scenarios for St Louis race today
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings and scenarios for St Louis race today

  • Today 15:00
NASCAR starting lineup for St Louis Cup Series race today
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR starting lineup for St Louis Cup Series race today

  • Today 14:00
NASCAR Today: Race postponed until October as cult hero set for exciting debut
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Race postponed until October as cult hero set for exciting debut

  • Today 13:00
More news

Most read

McLaren announce name change in massive $100m deal
2.500+ views

McLaren announce name change in massive $100m deal

  • 27 august
 Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton

Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton

  • 4 september
 NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row

NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row

  • 28 august
 NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history

  • 30 august
 'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari

'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari

  • 24 august
 Piastri opens up on 'interesting dynamic' with McLaren team-mate

Piastri opens up on 'interesting dynamic' with McLaren team-mate

  • 26 august

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x