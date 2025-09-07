Change your timezone:

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs land just outside of St Louis later today (Sunday September 7) when the 16 championship hopefuls race off in the Enjoy Illinois 300.

There are a ton of potential scenarios in play at Gateway (3pm ET, USA) as drivers bid for the win and automatic qualification for the Round of 12, while some big names (Joey Logano, yes you) are in danger of a shocking early elimination ahead of next weekend's cutoff at Bristol.

We already have one driver through to the final 12 after Chase Briscoe claimed a brilliant victory at Darlington last weekend.

A chaotic race had a far bigger impact on the standings than anticipated, with reigning champion Logano now sitting below the cut line in 13th, along with Austin Dillon (-8), Alex Bowman (-19) and Josh Berry (-19).

Let's get into the current standings and all of the potential playoff scenarios heading into this afternoon's action at Gateway.

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings ahead of St Louis

Here is how the playoff standings look heading into the second playoff race at Gateway later today.

Pos Driver (No.) Team +/- to Cut Line 1 Chase Briscoe (19) Joe Gibbs Racing Locked in (Darlington Win) 2 Denny Hamlin (11) Joe Gibbs Racing +43 3 Kyle Larson (5) Hendrick Motorsports +26 4 Tyler Reddick (45) 23XI Racing +35 5 Bubba Wallace (23) 23XI Racing +25 6 William Byron (24) Hendrick Motorsports +25 7 Ryan Blaney (12) Team Penske +22 8 Ross Chastain (1) Trackhouse Racing +21 9 Austin Cindric (2) Team Penske +12 10 Christopher Bell (20) Joe Gibbs Racing +11 11 Chase Elliott (9) Hendrick Motorsports +9 12 Shane Van Gisbergen (88) Trackhouse Racing +3 CUTOFF LINE 13 Joey Logano (22) Team Penske -3 14 Austin Dillon (3) Richard Childress Racing -8 15 Alex Bowman (48) Hendrick Motorsports -19 16 Josh Berry (21) Wood Brothers Racing -19

Playoff Scenarios for St Louis today

So to (over)simplify things for newer fans, 16 drivers qualified from the regular season for the playoffs. Now they race over three weekends to cut the field down to 12.

The top 12 drivers in the standings after Bristol next weekend will advance to the Round of 12, and the bottom four will be eliminated.

Of course, the simplest way for any driver to automatically progress is to win a race in this first stage (Darlington, St Louis or Bristol). As we said, Chase Briscoe already did just that.

After this first stage, we get another three-race stage to determine the Round of 8, and then another three to cut the field down to 4.

Those four drivers will then race off in the championship race at Phoenix on Sunday, November 2.

NASCAR St Louis lineup - who is on pole at Gateway?

Qualifying took place on Saturday at Gateway, and it was Denny Hamlin who claimed pole for Joe Gibbs Racing. Logano meanwhile, had another rough day - he starts down in 13th. The full lineup for today’s race looks like this:

Starting Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Qualifying Time / Gap 1 Denny Hamlin (11) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 32.330 secs 2 Kyle Larson (5) Hendrick Motorsports Chevy +0.021 secs 3 Chase Briscoe (19) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +0.067 secs 4 Ross Chastain (1) Trackhouse Racing Chevy +0.078 secs 5 Ryan Blaney (12) Team Penske Ford +0.102 secs 6 William Byron (24) Hendrick Motorsports Chevy +0.137 secs 7 Tyler Reddick (45) 23XI Racing Toyota +0.171 secs 8 Christopher Bell (20) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +0.182 secs 9 Austin Cindric (2) Team Penske Ford +0.241 secs 10 Zane Smith (38) Front Row Motorsports Ford +0.344 secs 11 Chris Buescher (17) RFK Racing Ford +0.359 secs 12 Josh Berry (21) Wood Brothers Racing Ford +0.368 secs 13 Joey Logano (22) Team Penske Ford +0.389 secs 14 Bubba Wallace (23) 23XI Racing Toyota +0.409 secs 15 Austin Dillon (3) Richard Childress Racing Chevy +0.427 secs 16 Erik Jones (43) Legacy Motor Club Toyota +0.430 secs 17 AJ Allmendinger (16) Kaulig Racing Chevy +0.434 secs 18 Shane van Gisbergen (88) Trackhouse Racing Chevy +0.435 secs 19 Chase Elliott (9) Hendrick Motorsports Chevy +0.469 secs 20 John Hunter Nemechek (42) Legacy Motor Club Toyota +0.522 secs 21 Ty Gibbs (54) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +0.559 secs 22 Kyle Busch (8) Richard Childress Racing Chevy +0.622 secs 23 Brad Keselowski (6) RFK Racing Ford +0.627 secs 24 Noah Gragson (4) Front Row Motorsports Ford +0.663 secs 25 Alex Bowman (48) Hendrick Motorsports Chevy +0.675 secs 26 Daniel Suarez (99) Trackhouse Racing Chevy +0.708 secs 27 Carson Hocevar (77) Spire Motorsports Chevy +0.803 secs 28 Michael McDowell (71) Spire Motorsports Chevy +0.867 secs 29 Cole Custer (41) Haas Factory Team Ford +0.871 secs 30 Todd Gilliland (34) Front Row Motorsports Ford +0.900 secs 31 Justin Haley (7) Spire Motorsports Chevy +0.922 secs 32 Ryan Preece (60) RFK Racing Ford +0.952 secs 33 Riley Herbst (35) 23XI Racing Toyota +1.087 secs 34 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) HYAK Motorsports Chevy +1.208 secs 35 Ty Dillon (10) Kaulig Racing Chevy +1.305 secs 36 Cody Ware (51) Rick Ware Racing Ford +1.320 secs

