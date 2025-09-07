NASCAR starting lineup for St Louis Cup Series race today
NASCAR starting lineup for St Louis Cup Series race today
NASCAR playoff season takes center stage just outside of St Louis today (Sunday September 7) as the best drivers around battle for postseason glory at Gateway.
Qualifying on Saturday for the Enjoy Illinois 300 saw the great Denny Hamlin grab pole by just over two hundredths of a second from 2021 champion Kyle Larson.
Last weekend’s Darlington winner Chase Briscoe is close up in third, just ahead of Ross Chastain and Ryan Blaney to close out a star-studded top five.
Three-time and reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano faces another tough day though after qualifying down in 13th position. He remains very much in danger of an early playoff exit, sitting three points below the cutline in 13th in the standings.
Starting lineup for St Louis today
After qualifying, the starting lineup for today looks like this:
1. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - 32.330secs
2. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.021secs
3. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.067secs
4. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet - +0.078secs
5. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske, Ford - +0.102secs
6. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.137secs
7. Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +0.171secs
8. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.182secs
9. Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske, Ford - +0.241secs
10. Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports, Ford - +0.344secs
11. Chris Buescher, No. 17, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Ford - +0.359secs
12. Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford - +0.368secs
13. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske, Ford - +0.389secs
14. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +0.409secs
15. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet - +0.427secs
16. Erik Jones, No. 43, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota - +0.430secs
17. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet - +0.434secs
18. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet - +0.435secs
19. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.469secs
20. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota - +0.522secs
21. Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.559secs
22. Kyle Busch, No. 8, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet - +0.622secs
23. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Ford - +0.627secs
24. Noah Gragson, No. 4, Front Row Motorsports, Ford - +0.663secs
25. Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.675secs
26. Daniel Suarez, No. 99, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet - +0.708secs
27. Carson Hocevar, No. 77, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.803secs
28. Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.867secs
29. Cole Custer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team, Ford - +0.871secs
30. Todd Gilliland, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports, Ford - +0.900secs
31. Justin Haley, No. 7, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.922secs
32. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing, Ford - +0.952secs
33. Riley Herbst, No. 35, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +1.087secs
34. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, HYAK Motorsports, Chevrolet - +1.208secs
35. Ty Dillon, No. 10, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet - +1.305secs
36. Cody Ware, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing, Ford - +1.320secs
Start time, TV channel and live streams
The action in St Louis gets underway at 3pm Eastern, 2pm Central, 1pm Mountain and noon Pacific.
You can watch the action live on USA and coverage gets started at 2.30pm. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and MRN have the call for those wanting to listen to the action.
As for streams, you have a ton of options - you can watch live on the NBC Sports App, while the USA Network channel is also available on the following streaming services:
