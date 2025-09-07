Change your timezone:

NASCAR playoff season takes center stage just outside of St Louis today (Sunday September 7) as the best drivers around battle for postseason glory at Gateway.

Qualifying on Saturday for the Enjoy Illinois 300 saw the great Denny Hamlin grab pole by just over two hundredths of a second from 2021 champion Kyle Larson.

Last weekend’s Darlington winner Chase Briscoe is close up in third, just ahead of Ross Chastain and Ryan Blaney to close out a star-studded top five.

Three-time and reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano faces another tough day though after qualifying down in 13th position. He remains very much in danger of an early playoff exit, sitting three points below the cutline in 13th in the standings.

Starting lineup for St Louis today

After qualifying, the starting lineup for today looks like this:

1. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - 32.330secs

2. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.021secs

3. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.067secs

4. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet - +0.078secs

5. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske, Ford - +0.102secs

6. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.137secs

7. Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +0.171secs

8. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.182secs

9. Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske, Ford - +0.241secs

10. Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports, Ford - +0.344secs

11. Chris Buescher, No. 17, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Ford - +0.359secs

12. Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford - +0.368secs

13. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske, Ford - +0.389secs

14. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +0.409secs

15. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet - +0.427secs

16. Erik Jones, No. 43, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota - +0.430secs

17. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet - +0.434secs

18. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet - +0.435secs

19. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.469secs

20. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota - +0.522secs

21. Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.559secs

22. Kyle Busch, No. 8, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet - +0.622secs

23. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Ford - +0.627secs

24. Noah Gragson, No. 4, Front Row Motorsports, Ford - +0.663secs

25. Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.675secs

26. Daniel Suarez, No. 99, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet - +0.708secs

27. Carson Hocevar, No. 77, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.803secs

28. Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.867secs

29. Cole Custer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team, Ford - +0.871secs

30. Todd Gilliland, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports, Ford - +0.900secs

31. Justin Haley, No. 7, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.922secs

32. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing, Ford - +0.952secs

33. Riley Herbst, No. 35, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +1.087secs

34. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, HYAK Motorsports, Chevrolet - +1.208secs

35. Ty Dillon, No. 10, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet - +1.305secs

36. Cody Ware, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing, Ford - +1.320secs



Start time, TV channel and live streams

The action in St Louis gets underway at 3pm Eastern, 2pm Central, 1pm Mountain and noon Pacific.

You can watch the action live on USA and coverage gets started at 2.30pm. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and MRN have the call for those wanting to listen to the action.

As for streams, you have a ton of options - you can watch live on the NBC Sports App, while the USA Network channel is also available on the following streaming services:

fuboTV



YouTubeTV



Sling TV (blue package)



Hulu + Live TV

