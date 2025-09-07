NASCAR Today: Race postponed until October as cult hero set for exciting debut
Track officials have confirmed that a NASCAR race will not go ahead this weekend.
Cult hero set to make NASCAR series debut
Kaulig Racing have announced that Brenden 'Butterbean' Queen will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut next week at Bristol.
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Hamlin goes back-to-back as playoff nightmare continues for Hendrick star
Denny Hamlin will start Sunday's NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 from the front of the field, after a brilliant qualifying lap on Saturday at Gateway to claim his second straight pole position to start the playoffs.
NASCAR Cup Series playoff star opens up on 'challenges' at St Louis
NASCAR star Austin Cindric has warned that a tough strategic battle is in prospect at Gateway on Sunday afternoon.
Van Gisbergen reveals unique NASCAR dilemma ahead of debut race at Gateway
Breakout NASCAR star Shane van Gisbergen has opened up on a technical dilemma he and his team faced this week coming into St Louis to race at Gateway.
