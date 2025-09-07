close global

A generic NASCAR logo

NASCAR Today: Race postponed until October as cult hero set for exciting debut

Chris Deeley

Chris Deeley
A generic NASCAR logo

Track officials have confirmed that a NASCAR race will not go ahead this weekend.

Cult hero set to make NASCAR series debut

Kaulig Racing have announced that Brenden 'Butterbean' Queen will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut next week at Bristol.

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Hamlin goes back-to-back as playoff nightmare continues for Hendrick star

Denny Hamlin will start Sunday's NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 from the front of the field, after a brilliant qualifying lap on Saturday at Gateway to claim his second straight pole position to start the playoffs.

NASCAR Cup Series playoff star opens up on 'challenges' at St Louis

NASCAR star Austin Cindric has warned that a tough strategic battle is in prospect at Gateway on Sunday afternoon.

Van Gisbergen reveals unique NASCAR dilemma ahead of debut race at Gateway

Breakout NASCAR star Shane van Gisbergen has opened up on a technical dilemma he and his team faced this week coming into St Louis to race at Gateway.

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series Race Today: St Louis start time, schedule, TV channel and live stream
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Race Today: St Louis start time, schedule, TV channel and live stream

  • 3 hours ago
NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings and scenarios for St Louis race today
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings and scenarios for St Louis race today

  • 22 minutes ago
NASCAR starting lineup for St Louis Cup Series race today
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR starting lineup for St Louis Cup Series race today

  • 1 hour ago
NASCAR Today: Race postponed until October as cult hero set for exciting debut
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Race postponed until October as cult hero set for exciting debut

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Race Today: Italian Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1

F1 Race Today: Italian Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 03:00
Van Gisbergen reveals unique NASCAR dilemma ahead of debut race at Gateway
NASCAR Cup Series

Van Gisbergen reveals unique NASCAR dilemma ahead of debut race at Gateway

  • Today 02:00
Most read

McLaren announce name change in massive $100m deal
2.500+ views

McLaren announce name change in massive $100m deal

  • 27 august
 Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton

Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton

  • 4 september
 NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row

NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row

  • 28 august
 NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history

  • 30 august
 'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari

'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari

  • 24 august
 Piastri opens up on 'interesting dynamic' with McLaren team-mate

Piastri opens up on 'interesting dynamic' with McLaren team-mate

  • 26 august

