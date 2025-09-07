NASCAR Qualifying Results: Hamlin goes back-to-back as playoff nightmare continues for Hendrick star

Change your timezone:

Denny Hamlin will start Sunday's NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 from the front of the field, after a brilliant qualifying lap on Saturday at Gateway to claim his second straight pole position to start the playoffs.

The playoff field dominated the session for the second weekend in a row, the fastest nine times all belonging to drivers still fighting for the title.

However, Alex Bowman's disastrous postseason continued after he dropped to 19 points from the cut line at Darlington, setting the slowest time of any driver in the playoffs to set up a 25th place start on Sunday.

Josh Berry, Joey Logano and Austin Dillon, the three drivers currently sat with Bowman in the bottom four, all qualified eerily close to each other in 12th, 13th and 15th respectively, with only Bubba Wallace splitting them as they look to claw their way to safety.

With the second tightest pit road on the 2025 schedule and track position incredibly important in-race, look to the top of the qualifying field to put their case forward strongly in the race too.

With that said, let's take a look at the full starting order below!

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at St Louis?

After Saturday's qualifying session at St Louis, here is the starting lineup for the 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300:

1. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - 32.330secs

2. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.021secs

3. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.067secs

4. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet - +0.078secs

5. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske, Ford - +0.102secs

6. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.137secs

7. Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +0.171secs

8. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.182secs

9. Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske, Ford - +0.241secs

10. Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports, Ford - +0.344secs

11. Chris Buescher, No. 17, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Ford - +0.359secs

12. Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford - +0.368secs

13. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske, Ford - +0.389secs

14. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +0.409secs

15. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet - +0.427secs

16. Erik Jones, No. 43, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota - +0.430secs

17. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet - +0.434secs

18. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet - +0.435secs

19. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.469secs

20. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota - +0.522secs

21. Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.559secs

22. Kyle Busch, No. 8, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet - +0.622secs

23. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Ford - +0.627secs

24. Noah Gragson, No. 4, Front Row Motorsports, Ford - +0.663secs

25. Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.675secs

26. Daniel Suarez, No. 99, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet - +0.708secs

27. Carson Hocevar, No. 77, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.803secs

28. Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.867secs

29. Cole Custer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team, Ford - +0.871secs

30. Todd Gilliland, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports, Ford - +0.900secs

31. Justin Haley, No. 7, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.922secs

32. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing, Ford - +0.952secs

33. Riley Herbst, No. 35, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +1.087secs

34. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, HYAK Motorsports, Chevrolet - +1.208secs

35. Ty Dillon, No. 10, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet - +1.305secs

36. Cody Ware, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing, Ford - +1.320secs



