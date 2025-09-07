NASCAR Qualifying Results: Hamlin goes back-to-back as playoff nightmare continues for Hendrick star
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Hamlin goes back-to-back as playoff nightmare continues for Hendrick star
Denny Hamlin will start Sunday's NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 from the front of the field, after a brilliant qualifying lap on Saturday at Gateway to claim his second straight pole position to start the playoffs.
The playoff field dominated the session for the second weekend in a row, the fastest nine times all belonging to drivers still fighting for the title.
However, Alex Bowman's disastrous postseason continued after he dropped to 19 points from the cut line at Darlington, setting the slowest time of any driver in the playoffs to set up a 25th place start on Sunday.
Josh Berry, Joey Logano and Austin Dillon, the three drivers currently sat with Bowman in the bottom four, all qualified eerily close to each other in 12th, 13th and 15th respectively, with only Bubba Wallace splitting them as they look to claw their way to safety.
With the second tightest pit road on the 2025 schedule and track position incredibly important in-race, look to the top of the qualifying field to put their case forward strongly in the race too.
With that said, let's take a look at the full starting order below!
READ MORE: Kyle Larson says Hendrick had 'no shot' at 2025 NASCAR title
NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at St Louis?
After Saturday's qualifying session at St Louis, here is the starting lineup for the 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300:
1. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - 32.330secs
2. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.021secs
3. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.067secs
4. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet - +0.078secs
5. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske, Ford - +0.102secs
6. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.137secs
7. Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +0.171secs
8. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.182secs
9. Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske, Ford - +0.241secs
10. Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports, Ford - +0.344secs
11. Chris Buescher, No. 17, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Ford - +0.359secs
12. Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford - +0.368secs
13. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske, Ford - +0.389secs
14. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +0.409secs
15. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet - +0.427secs
16. Erik Jones, No. 43, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota - +0.430secs
17. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet - +0.434secs
18. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet - +0.435secs
19. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.469secs
20. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota - +0.522secs
21. Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota - +0.559secs
22. Kyle Busch, No. 8, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet - +0.622secs
23. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Ford - +0.627secs
24. Noah Gragson, No. 4, Front Row Motorsports, Ford - +0.663secs
25. Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.675secs
26. Daniel Suarez, No. 99, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet - +0.708secs
27. Carson Hocevar, No. 77, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.803secs
28. Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.867secs
29. Cole Custer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team, Ford - +0.871secs
30. Todd Gilliland, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports, Ford - +0.900secs
31. Justin Haley, No. 7, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet - +0.922secs
32. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing, Ford - +0.952secs
33. Riley Herbst, No. 35, 23XI Racing, Toyota - +1.087secs
34. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, HYAK Motorsports, Chevrolet - +1.208secs
35. Ty Dillon, No. 10, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet - +1.305secs
36. Cody Ware, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing, Ford - +1.320secs
GET MORE FROM US: Want more NASCAR news? Readers based in the United States can set GPFans.com as a preferred Google source
Related
Latest News
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Hamlin goes back-to-back as playoff nightmare continues for Hendrick star
- Today 00:27
F1 Race Today: Italian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 1 hour ago
Van Gisbergen reveals unique NASCAR dilemma ahead of debut race at Gateway
- 2 hours ago
NASCAR Cup Series playoff star opens up on 'challenges' at St Louis
- Today 00:00
NASCAR confirm late race cancellation due to weather
- Yesterday 23:00
Verstappen takes aim at F1 rival in radio message
- Yesterday 21:30
Most read
McLaren announce name change in massive $100m deal
- 27 august
Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton
- 4 september
NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row
- 28 august
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history
- 30 august
'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari
- 24 august
Piastri opens up on 'interesting dynamic' with McLaren team-mate
- 26 august