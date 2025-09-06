NASCAR confirm late race cancellation due to weather

Change your timezone:

Track officials have confirmed that this weekend's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event at Riverhead Raceway will not take place.

The Eddie Partridge 256 was set for this Saturday, September 6th, but has been cancelled due to a forecast of continued rain throughout the weekend.

NASCAR HEADLINES: King Petty slams 'bunch of ****' as iconic tradition under threat

The race will now be held on Saturday, October 4th, with the start time yet to be confirmed.

Austin Beers leads the series standings through 12 races on 482 points, 17 ahead of reigning champion Justin Bonsignore on 465. Beers' consistency is what's seen him rise to the top, having finished inside the top ten of every single race despite winning only once.

READ MORE: Kyle Larson says Hendrick had 'no shot' at 2025 NASCAR title

Whelan Modified Tour title up for grabs

Then title fight goes beyond just those two drivers though, with the top five (completed by Patrick Emerling, Craig Lutz and Matt Hirschman) separated by just 29 points with four races still to run.

A couple of Cup Series veterans have popped their heads into the series for a few races, with Corey LaJoie competing twice (at North Wilkesboro and Richmond) and Ryan Preece finishing eighth, also at Richmond.

The Whelan Modified Tour will return for the Mohegan Sun 100 at New Hampshire on September 20th.

GET MORE FROM US: Want more NASCAR news? Readers based in the United States can set GPFans.com as a preferred Google source

Related