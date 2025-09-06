Cult hero set to make NASCAR series debut
Kaulig Racing have announced that Brenden 'Butterbean' Queen will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut next week at Bristol.
The 27-year-old is older than many who come into the NASCAR feeder series for the first time, but very few arrive with a fanbase the size of that which Queen brings with him.
Queen, who won the CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour last year, currently leads the 2025 ARCA Menards Series standings from Lavar Scott and Lawless Alan in his first year in the series.
Butter Nation will descend on Bristol next weekend to see their man pilot Kaulig Racing’s No. 11 Chevrolet around the lightning fast short track, much as they did at North Wilkesboro last year for his Truck Series debut.
Butterbean Queen set for Xfinity debut
That Truck race saw him start outside the top 25, before he fought all the way back to fourth place behind eventual winner Corey Heim, Grant Enfinger and Layne Riggs.
“It’s been a dream of mine to get a chance to drive in the Xfinity Series,” Queen said in a statement after the opportunity was announced.
“I can’t thank everyone at Kaulig Racing enough for making that dream become a reality. I’m fortunate to have this opportunity, and I can’t wait to get to Bristol and give the team all I’ve got and have a solid day.”
Kaulig president Chris Rice added: “We’re super excited to be a part of Brenden’s next steps in his racing career. He has made a splash in the ARCA Menards Series and is an all-around great short track racer, so we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do in the Xfinity Series under the lights at Bristol.”
