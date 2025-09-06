NASCAR Cup Series team announce major swap ahead of 2026
NASCAR Cup Series team announce major swap ahead of 2026
Haas Factory Team has announced its intention to cut ties with Ford at the end of this year, instead choosing Chevrolet as its new manufacturer.
The team has also established a technical partnership with Hendrick Motorsports, and will use engines supplied by the historic team.
The team, which fields one full-time NASCAR Cup Series entry run by Cole Custer and two Xfinity Series entries run by Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer, confirmed that the change is effective across all of its cars – and that all three drivers will remain in place next season.
Gene Haas' Haas CNC Racing ran Chevrolet cars for a number of years, and continued to do so in the early years of their merger into Stewart-Haas racing before switching to Ford for the 2017 season and beyond.
Hendrick and Haas to join forces in partnership
In a press release, Haas wrote: “Personally, I have a deep history with Chevrolet and Hendrick Motorsports. Both helped in establishing not only my presence as a team owner in NASCAR, but also the presence of Haas Automation.
"Together, we were able to build a race team that competed for wins and championships while growing the use of Haas CNC machinery throughout the racing and manufacturing industries.”
Joe Custer, president of HRT, added: “First and foremost, we want to thank Ford for its partnership. Their support allowed us to establish Haas Factory Team and we remain dedicated to delivering results for them in Cup and Xfinity all the way through the season finale in Phoenix."
Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick added his two cents on the move, saying: “We have a long history with Gene and his organization, including winning championships together, so this feels almost like a homecoming.
"Our relationship started many years ago with Haas CNC machines in our facilities, and I’ve always admired the passion that he and Joe Custer have for the sport and their desire to win. We’re proud to support Haas Factory Team and thrilled to work together to deliver more victories for Chevrolet.”
