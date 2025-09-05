Michael Jordan's 23XI attorney slams NASCAR's divisive tactics as seven-figure payout teased

Change your timezone:

The legal team for 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports have hit out once again at NASCAR over a leaked letter hinting at a hefty payout for rival teams.

The Charlotte Observer report that NASCAR commissioner Steve Phelps sent out correspondence to the 13 Cup Series teams who signed the charter agreement for 2025, explaining that they could all benefit if 23XI and FRM were made to run as open entries for the rest of the year.

Phelps claimed that, among other things, one of the benefits of a court decision denying 23XI and FRM charter status for the rest of the year (which was confirmed after the letter was sent) would be an average of around $1.5m in payouts per charter for the existing teams.

NASCAR had revealed in legal filings that 23XI and FRM's money would be distributed among other teams should legal decisions go their way, but had not previously publicly revealed the dollar amounts.

Attorney hits out at NASCAR 'distraction'

In a statement to the newspaper, the teams' attorney Jeffrey Kessler said: “My clients are aware of the letter and its contents. This letter is yet another tactic by NASCAR to divide the teams and distract from the facts of their monopolistic practices.

“23XI and Front Row Motorsports are pursuing this lawsuit to change the sport of NASCAR for the benefit of all drivers, fans, sponsors and teams, and believe the teams have much more to gain in the long run by growing the sport for everyone.”

In part of their own statement following Wednesday's ruling, NASCAR directly addressed the fans, promising that the ongoing lawsuit would not distract them from their job of delivering exciting racing.

"To the fans," the stock car racing series wrote. "We won’t let this lawsuit distract from what matters most.

"Delivering the unforgettable moments you’ve come to expect from our great sport and crowning the next NASCAR Cup Series champion on November 2.”

