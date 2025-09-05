NASCAR Today: King Petty slams 'bunch of ****' as iconic tradition under threat
NASCAR’s struggles are well known, a once mighty sport trying desperately to cling on to its legacy fanbase while trying to capture a new one.
Iconic NASCAR tradition faces huge threat
It is one of THE great NASCAR traditions - the Daytona 500 taking place on President’s Day Weekend in February. But now that tradition is under major threat.
NASCAR great reveals the one big thing Connor Zilisch still needs to learn
Connor Zilisch is the most exciting young driver in NASCAR in 2025, but he is still not quite the finished article yet.
Team Penske star Austin Cindric confirmed for switch to foreign racing series
NASCAR Cup Series star Austin Cindric has been officially confirmed for a switch to an overseas series later this year.
NASCAR issue official statement after HUGE win over Michael Jordan and 23XI in court
NASCAR has issued an official statement after a judge handed them a major win over 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports in court.
