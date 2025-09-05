Change your timezone:

Hendrick Motorsports have been forced into making a key change for Chase Elliott and the No. 9 team ahead of this weekend's race at Gateway.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 marks the second race of the 2025 Cup Series playoffs and is a hugely important one for Hendrick Motorsports given their disaster at Darlington last time out, where none of their drivers finished inside the top 16.

Elliott was their best finisher in P17, and even he needs a strong result at Gateway, just nine points above the Round of 12 cutoff line heading into the race.

Chase Elliott dealt Hendrick Motorsports blow

Whatever result Elliott goes on to achieve this weekend, he will do so without a key member of his team, with usual spotter Tyler Poole set to miss the race, according to Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass.

Poole is set to be on baby watch for the duration of this weekend's playoff race and will therefore be replaced by Tyler Deering.

Deering and Elliott have worked together previously this year, with Deering filling in as an extra spotter on the No. 9 team at road courses.

Deering will also continue his duties as the spotter for the No. 32 in the Xfinity Series, alongside his added responsibilities with Elliott this weekend.

NASCAR playoff standings ahead of Gateway

As mentioned above, this weekend is a crucial race for Elliott and his Hendrick Motorsports teammates.

Here is how the full playoff picture looks ahead of the action.

Pos Driver (No.) Team +/- to Cut Line 1 Chase Briscoe (19) Joe Gibbs Racing Locked in (Darlington Win) 2 Denny Hamlin (11) Joe Gibbs Racing +43 3 Kyle Larson (5) Hendrick Motorsports +26 4 Tyler Reddick (45) 23XI Racing +35 5 Bubba Wallace (23) 23XI Racing +25 6 William Byron (24) Hendrick Motorsports +25 7 Ryan Blaney (12) Team Penske +22 8 Ross Chastain (1) Trackhouse Racing +21 9 Austin Cindric (2) Team Penske +12 10 Christopher Bell (20) Joe Gibbs Racing +11 11 Chase Elliott (9) Hendrick Motorsports +9 12 Shane Van Gisbergen (88) Trackhouse Racing +3 CUTOFF LINE 13 Joey Logano (22) Team Penske -3 14 Austin Dillon (3) Richard Childress Racing -8 15 Alex Bowman (48) Hendrick Motorsports -19 16 Josh Berry (21) Wood Brothers Racing -19

Sunday's Enjoy Illinois 300 kicks off at 3pm Eastern Time and is available to watch live on USA and the NBC Sports App.

