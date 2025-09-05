close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
An image of NASCAR driver Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports forced into Chase Elliott switch ahead of crucial NASCAR playoff race

Hendrick Motorsports forced into Chase Elliott switch ahead of crucial NASCAR playoff race

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
An image of NASCAR driver Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports have been forced into making a key change for Chase Elliott and the No. 9 team ahead of this weekend's race at Gateway.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 marks the second race of the 2025 Cup Series playoffs and is a hugely important one for Hendrick Motorsports given their disaster at Darlington last time out, where none of their drivers finished inside the top 16.

Elliott was their best finisher in P17, and even he needs a strong result at Gateway, just nine points above the Round of 12 cutoff line heading into the race.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Legendary champ 'poisoned' during races as judge issues huge ruling in 23XI case

Chase Elliott dealt Hendrick Motorsports blow

Whatever result Elliott goes on to achieve this weekend, he will do so without a key member of his team, with usual spotter Tyler Poole set to miss the race, according to Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass.

Poole is set to be on baby watch for the duration of this weekend's playoff race and will therefore be replaced by Tyler Deering.

Deering and Elliott have worked together previously this year, with Deering filling in as an extra spotter on the No. 9 team at road courses.

Deering will also continue his duties as the spotter for the No. 32 in the Xfinity Series, alongside his added responsibilities with Elliott this weekend.

NASCAR playoff standings ahead of Gateway

As mentioned above, this weekend is a crucial race for Elliott and his Hendrick Motorsports teammates.

Here is how the full playoff picture looks ahead of the action.

PosDriver (No.)Team+/- to Cut Line
1Chase Briscoe (19)Joe Gibbs RacingLocked in (Darlington Win)
2Denny Hamlin (11)Joe Gibbs Racing+43
3Kyle Larson (5)Hendrick Motorsports+26
4Tyler Reddick (45)23XI Racing+35
5Bubba Wallace (23)23XI Racing+25
6William Byron (24)Hendrick Motorsports+25
7Ryan Blaney (12)Team Penske+22
8Ross Chastain (1)Trackhouse Racing+21
9Austin Cindric (2)Team Penske+12
10Christopher Bell (20)Joe Gibbs Racing+11
11Chase Elliott (9)Hendrick Motorsports+9
12Shane Van Gisbergen (88)Trackhouse Racing+3
CUTOFF LINE
13Joey Logano (22)Team Penske-3
14Austin Dillon (3)Richard Childress Racing-8
15Alex Bowman (48)Hendrick Motorsports-19
16Josh Berry (21)Wood Brothers Racing-19

Sunday's Enjoy Illinois 300 kicks off at 3pm Eastern Time and is available to watch live on USA and the NBC Sports App.

READ MORE: Team Penske star confirmed for switch to foreign racing series

GET MORE FROM US: Want more NASCAR news? Readers based in the United States can set GPFans.com as a preferred Google source

Related

NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series Hendrick Motorsports Chase Elliott

Latest News

Richard Petty slams NASCAR 'bunch of ****' as series' issues laid bare
NASCAR

Richard Petty slams NASCAR 'bunch of ****' as series' issues laid bare

  • 41 minutes ago
Hendrick Motorsports forced into Chase Elliott switch ahead of crucial NASCAR playoff race
NASCAR Cup Series

Hendrick Motorsports forced into Chase Elliott switch ahead of crucial NASCAR playoff race

  • 1 hour ago
Ryan Blaney risks controversy with NASCAR hot take
NASCAR Cup Series

Ryan Blaney risks controversy with NASCAR hot take

  • 2 hours ago
NASCAR issue official statement after HUGE win over Michael Jordan and 23XI in court
NASCAR

NASCAR issue official statement after HUGE win over Michael Jordan and 23XI in court

  • 3 hours ago
McLaren F1 hopeful set to replace Oscar Piastri for FP1 at Monza
Formula 1

McLaren F1 hopeful set to replace Oscar Piastri for FP1 at Monza

  • Yesterday 21:00
Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton
Formula 1

Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton

  • Yesterday 19:00
More news

Most read

McLaren announce name change in massive $100m deal
2.500+ views

McLaren announce name change in massive $100m deal

  • 27 august
 Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton

Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton

  • Yesterday 19:00
 NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row

NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row

  • 28 august
 NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history

  • 30 august
 'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari

'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari

  • 24 august
 Piastri opens up on 'interesting dynamic' with McLaren team-mate

Piastri opens up on 'interesting dynamic' with McLaren team-mate

  • 26 august

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x