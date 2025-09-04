NASCAR issue official statement after HUGE win over Michael Jordan and 23XI in court

Change your timezone:

NASCAR has issued an official statement after a judge handed them a major win over 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports in court.

The stock car racing series and the two teams have been embroiled in an antitrust lawsuit since last October, when 23XI and FRM decided to sue after refusing to sign up to NASCAR's new charter agreement.

The teams had initially been granted an injunction to run as de facto chartered outfits in 2025, but this was then overturned months into the season. Since then, the pair have gone back and forth on the matter in the courtroom, with NASCAR even revealing that they are looking to sell some of the charters that the teams previously owned.

The injunction sought by the teams would have prevented that from happening until the outcome of their antitrust lawsuit in December, and would have restored their de facto chartered status.

However, a judge made a final decision on the matter on Wednesday, denying 23XI and FRM their injunction due to the fact that NASCAR will still have six total charters remaining to dish out should they win their lawsuit case, meaning there is no 'irreparable harm' to the teams.

23XI and FRM will now run as open teams for the remainder of the 2025 season.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Legendary champ 'poisoned' during races as judge issues huge ruling in 23XI case

NASCAR welcomes court decision

In an official statement shared following the court's decision, NASCAR welcomed the judge's decision.

“We welcome the court’s decision, which brings much-needed clarity to the remainder of the 2025 NASCAR season," a statement shared via Bob Pockrass wrote.

"For nearly 80 years, NASCAR and the France family have championed a bold vision by taking many personal and financial risks to build a sport that fuels livelihoods, inspires generations, and delivers world-class competition.

"That commitment remains unwavering, and we will continue to defend the integrity of NASCAR and preserve the values that have guided its growth."

READ MORE: Team Penske star confirmed for switch to foreign racing series

NASCAR address the fans

In the latter part of their statement following Wednesday's ruling, NASCAR directly addressed the fans, promising that the ongoing lawsuit would not distract them from their job of delivering exciting racing.

"To the fans," the stock car racing series wrote. "We won’t let this lawsuit distract from what matters most.

"Delivering the unforgettable moments you’ve come to expect from our great sport and crowning the next NASCAR Cup Series champion on November 2.”

READ MORE: Kyle Larson says Hendrick had 'no shot' at 2025 NASCAR title

Related