Cup Series champion exposes how much Michael Jordan really knows about NASCAR
Cup Series champion exposes how much Michael Jordan really knows about NASCAR
Michael Jordan has played to win at everything he’s ever done, and we can absolutely include NASCAR on that list.
When Jordan founded the 23XI Racing team with current Cup Series great Denny Hamlin back in 2020, some wondered if his involvement was more about style than substance. A marketing gimmick to help the new venture gain lustre and sponsorship dollars. Turns out they were dead wrong.
The six-time NBA champion and greatest basketball player that ever lived has proved in the five years since that he is putting all his chips on ruling the racetrack like he once dominated the court.
Jordan and Hamlin are currently engaged in a bitter courtroom battle with NASCAR over the very future of the sport, and the direction it takes in the future. Another example of how the GOAT is fully bought in and across everything.
One man who has experienced that knowledge and buy-in up close and personal is former Cup Series great Kevin Harvick. He felt it when he exited the playoffs one final time at Bristol in 2023.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Legendary champ 'poisoned' during races as judge issues huge ruling in 23XI case
Jordan is all in on NASCAR
Speaking on his ‘Happy Hour’ podcast, he revealed: "When I walked out of Bristol the last year, and we had a miserable day, missed the playoffs and everything that went down, and that was it.
"And I was walking down the tunnel, and this big hand comes grabbing my shoulder. And he says, ‘you just gotta be proud of everything that you’ve done. Don’t worry about what happened today’.
"And Michael talked to me all the way out of that tunnel - he was kind of like the counselor between the exit of the garage back to the motorhome lot.”
Even though Jordan may only have laser focus on only one NASCAR team, he knows the sport on a wider level too. And it all comes back to that burning desire to play AND win says Harvick.
READ MORE: Team Penske star confirmed for switch to foreign racing series
MJ is here to play AND win
“He knows what’s happening in the garage. He may not know you personally, but he knows about you," Harvick said on MJ.
"He knows about the drivers, he knows about the sport. And that’s the thing - he’s not here just to play, he’s here to play and win.
“And he knows, he’s very knowledgeable about everything that’s happening in that garage.”
READ MORE: NASCAR legend reveals Hendrick Motorsports' secret weapon
GET MORE FROM US: Want more NASCAR news? Readers based in the United States can set GPFans.com as a preferred Google source
Related
Latest News
NASCAR's next female star opens up on 'challenging' 2025 season
- 21 minutes ago
F1 Results Today: Ferrari star flying despite red flag at Italian Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Michael Jordan's 23XI attorney slams NASCAR's divisive tactics as seven-figure payout teased
- 2 hours ago
NASCAR Today: King Petty slams 'bunch of ****' as iconic tradition under threat
- 3 hours ago
Cup Series champion exposes how much Michael Jordan really knows about NASCAR
- Today 12:00
F1 Practice Today: Italian Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 03:00
Most read
McLaren announce name change in massive $100m deal
- 27 august
Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton
- Yesterday 19:00
NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row
- 28 august
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history
- 30 august
'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari
- 24 august
Piastri opens up on 'interesting dynamic' with McLaren team-mate
- 26 august