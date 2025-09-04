Team Penske star officially signs for NEW team ahead of 2026

Change your timezone:

After Team Penske star Will Power's exit was confirmed earlier this week, the veteran has wasted no time in signing for a new team in Andretti Global.

The 44-year-old Australian star and two-time INDYCAR champion will replace F1-bound Colton Herta in the No. 26 Andretti Honda when he transitions to become a test driver for the new Cadillac team.

It is a move which adds considerable experience and strength to the 2026 Andretti lineup, which is completed by Kyle Kirkwood and Marcus Ericsson.

As well as those two championships in 2014 and 2022, Power holds the record for INDYCAR poles (71) and sits fourth on the all-time list for race wins with 45. He also claimed a famous Indianapolis 500 victory in 2018.

Power finished only ninth in the 2025 standings, though, a massive 354 points behind eventual champion Alex Palou. His contract expired at the end of the 2025 season, leading to speculation about whether he would return to Penske or head elsewhere.

Will Power on Penske exit

Now the change is official, Power said: “I just want to say how excited I am to be joining Andretti Global. I can’t thank Dan [Towriss], Jill [Gregory] and the team enough for this opportunity.

"Colton is someone that I’ve been massively impressed with for a while. He has a lot of natural ability, and I think he’s going to do a great job over in Europe. I’m excited to watch him and will work to step in and do everyone on the 26 team proud.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting all the Andretti team and getting to work in 2026. They have some very smart people, and I know it will be enjoyable to get to winning.

"I’m also looking forward to driving for Honda. They’ve been a tough competitor, and I look forward to working with the entire HRC team."

Change of scenery

Power also gushed about his new teammates, and believes they will make a potent force for Andretti from 2026.

“Also, I have tremendous respect for Kyle [Kirkwood] and Marcus [Ericsson]. I’ve had some great battles racing against them, and I think we’re going to make a great combination as teammates," he explained.

"This is a whole new chapter for me. I have to say that sometimes a change of scenery and a fresh start is very energizing. I can’t wait.”

