Iconic NASCAR tradition faces huge threat

It is one of THE great NASCAR traditions - the Daytona 500 taking place on President’s Day Weekend in February. But now that tradition is under major threat.

The iconic race in Florida normally takes place on the third Sunday in February, but that tradition may not continue for very much longer.

NASCAR’s very own ‘Super Bowl’ is now under threat from the actual Super Bowl, with an NFL plan to increase its regular season once again back on the table.

Pro football increased its regular season to 17 games in 2021, and now there is renewed talk again that it could expand once more to 18 games. This per commissioner Roger Goodell.

That change would of course push the NFL playoffs later into the February calendar, and likely into a massive collision with the Daytona 500.

Super Bowl vs Daytona 500

Asked if such a move would push the Super Bowl to the holiday weekend, Goodell admitted: “I think if you went to an 18-week regular season, that would probably occur.

“It is possible somewhere in the calendar. Could happen before that just because of the calendar, the way it lays out. But I think 18 weeks would get you to that point, and I think it would be a really great move.”

Not surprisingly NASCAR fans were quick to provide potential solutions to the likely clash, with a number of options floated. They included:

New plans for Daytona 500 schedule?

Moving Daytona a week earlier when the NFL takes a week off between its Conference Championship games and the Super Bowl.

Hold the race on Super Bowl Sunday but with an earlier start, in a bid to capitalize on the huge party scene that day.

Run Daytona on the Saturday night before Super Bowl Sunday.