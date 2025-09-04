Change your timezone:

NASCAR Cup Series star Austin Cindric has been officially confirmed for a switch to an overseas series later this year.

Once the 27-year-old from Columbus, Ohio, ends his NASCAR season, he will jet to the other side of the world to race in Australia’s 2025 Repco Supercars Championship finale - the bp Adelaide Grand Final. The event takes place November 27-30.

It will not be the first time Team Penske ace Cindric has raced ‘Down Under’ - as a teenager he competed in the iconic Bathurst 12 Hour race back in 2015. He finished 21st overall on that occasion.

Cindric's confirmation comes after it was reported earlier this year that Kyle Larson had pulled out of an opportunity to race at the event this season.

Austin Cindric does Australia

Cindric is excited by the prospect of taking on the best Australia has to offer once again, admitting: "I've been a fan of the Supercars Championship since I was a kid. I've always rated the drivers and teams in the category highly.

"So needless to say, my interest has been high for an opportunity to test myself against the best, all while still getting to soak in the atmosphere of what I think should be a great weekend of racing at the Adelaide Grand Final.

"I'm grateful for the effort, hard work, and support from Ford Performance, Tickford Racing, Supercars, and the South Australian Motor Sport Board for bringing this project to life. I can't think of a better way to finish off a full year of racing than an adventure like this.”

NASCAR playoff season continues

Before heading to Australia, Cindric does have important unfinished NASCAR business in the shape of the 2025 Cup Series playoffs in the No. 2 Ford car.

Cindric currently sits in ninth place in the standings - some 12 points above the cutline. The postseason battle continues at Gateway this weekend (Sunday September 7, 3pm ET, USA).

