close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
NASCAR logo on a flag

NASCAR Today: Legendary champ 'poisoned' during races as judge issues huge ruling in 23XI case

NASCAR Today: Legendary champ 'poisoned' during races as judge issues huge ruling in 23XI case

Chris Deeley
NASCAR logo on a flag

Driving in a NASCAR race is tough if you are in perfect physical condition, but what about if you were constantly being poisoned?

➡️ READ MORE

Judge rules NASCAR can issue Cup Series charters in 23XI and FRM ruling

Related image
Related image

A judge has denied 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports a preliminary injunction in their legal battle against NASCAR.

➡️ READ MORE

Denny Hamlin blames NASCAR for Zilisch controversy

Related image
Related image

Connor Zilisch continued his NASCAR Xfinity Series dominance at Portland, but it did not come without controversy.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR legend reveals Hendrick Motorsports' secret weapon

Related image
Related image

Nobody expected this - a disastrous start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs for the mighty Hendrick Motorsports machine.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR legend wins racing championship following Cup Series exit

Related image
Related image

If you thought the iconic Tony Stewart was done winning championships when he exited NASCAR competition, you’d be very wrong.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series Richard Petty

Latest News

Team Penske star Austin Cindric confirmed for switch to foreign racing series
NASCAR Cup Series

Team Penske star Austin Cindric confirmed for switch to foreign racing series

  • 1 minute ago
NASCAR Today: Legendary champ 'poisoned' during races as judge issues huge ruling in 23XI case
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Legendary champ 'poisoned' during races as judge issues huge ruling in 23XI case

  • 1 hour ago
F1 boss admits mistakes over driver call-up
Formula 1

F1 boss admits mistakes over driver call-up

  • Today 04:00
Judge rules NASCAR can issue Cup Series charters in 23XI and FRM ruling
NASCAR Cup Series

Judge rules NASCAR can issue Cup Series charters in 23XI and FRM ruling

  • Today 03:00
IndyCar star confirms departure to F1 after being signed by Cadillac
Formula 1

IndyCar star confirms departure to F1 after being signed by Cadillac

  • Today 02:00
Denny Hamlin blames NASCAR for Zilisch controversy
NASCAR

Denny Hamlin blames NASCAR for Zilisch controversy

  • Today 01:00
More news

Most read

McLaren announce name change in massive $100m deal
2.500+ views

McLaren announce name change in massive $100m deal

  • 27 august
 NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row

NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row

  • 28 august
 NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history

  • 30 august
 'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari

'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari

  • 24 august
 Piastri opens up on 'interesting dynamic' with McLaren team-mate

Piastri opens up on 'interesting dynamic' with McLaren team-mate

  • 26 august
 NASCAR penalty sparks Denny Hamlin frustration

NASCAR penalty sparks Denny Hamlin frustration

  • 20 august

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x