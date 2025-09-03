Change your timezone:

It is NASCAR Cup Series playoff season again, so of course that much-maligned postseason system is under fire yet again.

Many fans, analysts and drivers alike believe that the current way of operating the playoffs is NOT the right route to finding the best driver in the sport each year.

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is among those who say change is required, specifically when it comes to the final round and that one championship race.

He also believes that is it possible to believe there is a need for change AND to also believe that Joey Logano is a worthy champion.

Logano - who claimed the title in 2018, 2022 and 2024 - is seen by the critics as the poster boy for a bad system. But Earnhardt Jr. believes there is nuance to the argument.

Speaking on his Dirty Mo Media podcast, he reasoned: “You can believe that Joey Logano is a legitimate champion and still believe that the playoffs should be different.

Dale Jr. on Joey Logano's championships

“I know people use him as an example as to why we need change - it’s a good example to use.

“At the end of the regular season he was over 200 points behind the leader - that advantage was erased, in his favor. But he did win it, he does have the trophy. His name is on the f****** stat sheet forever.

“Just like Benny Parsons won in 1973 only finishing on the lead lap once all year long. Just like Kenseth in 03 I believe, he wins a race and just consistently was awesome all year and won it early.”

While Logano has really prospered in that one-race shootout for the title, Earnhardt Jr. believes it will soon come to an end. The calls for change are growing, and he believes it will arrive imminently.

Playoff change is coming

“I just feel like that change is coming we’re looking at probably a three or four-race round to decide the title - if I had to guess to decide the title.

“No matter how it’s won, it’s won. But I think we can all agree that there’s not a perfect system, there never will be a perfect playoff format - never. But we all do think that there needs to be a little bit bigger of a sample size of final races for that final round.

“And I think that’s probably what we’re gonna get.”

Logano’s hopes of a fourth title are starting to fade after a poor start to the postseason at Darlington on Sunday night. He now sits down in 13th position in the standings - three points below the cutline.

