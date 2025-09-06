NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: St Louis start time, schedule, TV channel, and live stream

Change your timezone:

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series hits World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) just outside of St Louis today - Saturday, September 6 - and we've got all of the details you need ahead of the action.

Today's race marks the regular season finale in the Xfinity Series, with the Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog set to see the drivers complete 160 laps - or 200 miles - around the 1.25-mile oval.

This weekend's track throws up a very different challenge to last weekend where it was road course action at Portland Raceway in the Xfinity Series, with Connor Zilisch emerging as the winner to take his eighth victory of the season on that occasion.

Zilisch heads to Gateway having won six of the last seven races, and could make it four consecutive victories (and seven wins in eight) if he emerges on top tonight.

With that said, let's get into the all-important details that you came here for!

What time is the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Today's Xfinity Series race at Gateway is set to start at 7:30pm ET. Qualifying will take place earlier in the day at 3pm ET.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 7:30pm

United States (CT): 6:30pm

United States (MT): 5:30pm

United States (PT): 4:30pm



What TV channel is the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on today?

Today's race will be broadcast live on the CW, with pre-race coverage getting underway at 7pm ET.

For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM and MRN have the call.

Live stream options

Whilst Xfinity Series qualifying action is shown live on the CW App, races are not available until the next day as replays. However, there are still some streaming options available.

The CW channel is available on a number of streaming services, such as:

– fuboTV

– Hulu + Live TV

– DirecTV Stream

– YouTubeTV



Lineup

Here is the full NASCAR entry list for this weekend's Xfinity Series event. This will be updated once qualifying is complete on Saturday afternoon.

1. Sheldon Creed, No. 00, Haas Factory Team Ford

2. Carson Kvapil, No. 1, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

3. Jesse Love, No. 2, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

4. Parker Retzlaff, No. 4, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

5. Nick Leitz, No. 07, SS GreenLight Racing Ford

6. Justin Allgaier, No. 7, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

7. Sammy Smith, No. 8, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

8. Daniel Dye, No. 10, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

9. Daniel Hemric, No. 11, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

10. Garrett Smithley, No. 14, SS GreenLight Racing Ford

11. Christian Eckes, No. 16, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

12. Corey Day, No. 17, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

13. William Sawalich, No. 18, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

14. Aric Almirola, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15. Brandon Jones, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16. Austin Hill, No. 21, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

17. Harrison Burton, No. 25, AM Racing Ford

18. Dean Thompson, No. 26, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

19. Jeb Burton, No. 27, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

20. Kyle Sieg, No. 28, RSS Racing Ford

21. Blaine Perkins, No. 31, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

22. Jordan Anderson, No. 32, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

23. TBA, No. 35, Joey Gase Motorsports Ford

24. Ryan Sieg, No. 39, RSS Racing Ford

25. Sam Mayer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

26. Anthony Alfredo, No. 42, Young's Motorsports Chevrolet

27. Brennan Poole, No. 44, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

28. Lavar Scott, No. 45, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

29. Nicholas Sanchez, No. 48, Big Machine Racing Chevrolet

30. Jeremy Clements, No. 51, Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet

31. Joey Gase, No. 53, Joey Gase Motorsports Ford

32. Taylor Gray, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

33. Thomas Annunziata, No. 70, Cope Family Racing Chevrolet

34. Ryan Ellis, No. 71, DGM Racing Chevrolet

35. Kole Raz, No. 76, AM Racing Ford

36. Connor Zilisch, No. 88, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

37. Matt Mills, No. 91, DGM Racing Chevrolet

38. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 99, Viking Motorsports Ford



