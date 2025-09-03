NASCAR legend makes major family announcement

Change your timezone:

Brad Keselowski did not make the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, but he did get a pretty nice consolation prize instead.

The 41-year-old great from Rochester Hills, Michigan failed to add another championship to the one he famously claimed back in 2012. But he did add a new member to his ever growing family.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch in X-rated Darlington verdict as team chief fumes

Keselowski and wife Paige White already had three children - daughters Scarlett (2015) and Autumn (2019) and son Maize (2023). Well now they have leveled the score by adding a second son.

And after the announcement to confirm the birth, we now have another very happy Keselowski family statement - this time to reveal the name. Meet Sterling Robert Keselowski.

Keselowskis name baby number 4

Brad made the big reveal on his social media channels, complete with an adorable family group shot which is now six-strong. He accompanied the photo with the simple message: “Officially a party of 6. Meet the newest Keselowski, Sterling Robert!”

Officially a party of 6. Meet the newest Keselowski, Sterling Robert! pic.twitter.com/XZIlwfLTr3 — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) September 2, 2025

While Keselowski is now into his fifth decade, and some 13 years removed from that championship win, he has no plans to retire to fulltime family life just yet. In fact he recently joked that his children are one reason he will keep on racing.

“I’m having kids, which means I need to keep racing because I can’t afford them. So I would hope [retirement] a long time from now.”

Keselowski will be in action next this weekend at Gateway (Sunday, 3pm ET, USA) as the postseason continues.

READ MORE: Michael Jordan's GOAT response to NASCAR playoff agony for 23XI Racing team

Related