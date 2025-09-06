NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: St Louis start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Change your timezone:

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series hits World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) just outside of St Louis today - Saturday, September 6 - for qualifying.

Today's qualifying session will determine the starting lineup for Saturday night's Xfinity Series race, known as the Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog, which marks the conclusion of the regular season in NASCAR's second-tier series

Eight drivers head to Gateway locked into the postseason with victories so far this campaign, with a further four drivers looking to make it in via the points at this stage.

Last time out at Portland, JR Motorsports star Connor Zilisch was victorious once again, claiming his eighth win of the season, a series-best achievement for the Cup-bound star.

What time is Xfinity Series qualifying today?

It will certainly be interesting to see who comes out on top this time around, particularly given the added stakes of it being the regular season finale,

Xfinity Series qualifying at Gateway is scheduled to start at 3pm ET today - Saturday, September 6.

The start time for qualifying converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 3pm

United States (CT): 2pm

United States (MT): 1pm

United States (PT): 12pm



What TV channel is Xfinity Series qualifying on today?

Today's qualifying action will not be broadcast live on TV. However, you can watch all of the action live for free on The CW App.

Usually, Xfinity Series practice is also available to watch live on The CW App beforehand at no cost. However, there is no practice session this weekend.

Unfortunately, there is no live radio coverage of the session being broadcast.

Live stream options

The best streaming option to watch Xfinity Series qualifying today is via The CW App.

The CW App is showing all of the qualifying and practice sessions from the Xfinity Series in 2025 exclusively and for free.

Entry List

Here is the full NASCAR entry list for this weekend's Xfinity Series event:

1. Sheldon Creed, No. 00, Haas Factory Team Ford

2. Carson Kvapil, No. 1, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

3. Jesse Love, No. 2, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

4. Parker Retzlaff, No. 4, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

5. Nick Leitz, No. 07, SS GreenLight Racing Ford

6. Justin Allgaier, No. 7, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

7. Sammy Smith, No. 8, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

8. Daniel Dye, No. 10, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

9. Daniel Hemric, No. 11, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

10. Garrett Smithley, No. 14, SS GreenLight Racing Ford

11. Christian Eckes, No. 16, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

12. Corey Day, No. 17, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

13. William Sawalich, No. 18, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

14. Aric Almirola, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15. Brandon Jones, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16. Austin Hill, No. 21, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

17. Harrison Burton, No. 25, AM Racing Ford

18. Dean Thompson, No. 26, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

19. Jeb Burton, No. 27, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

20. Kyle Sieg, No. 28, RSS Racing Ford

21. Blaine Perkins, No. 31, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

22. Jordan Anderson, No. 32, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

23. TBA, No. 35, Joey Gase Motorsports Ford

24. Ryan Sieg, No. 39, RSS Racing Ford

25. Sam Mayer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

26. Anthony Alfredo, No. 42, Young's Motorsports Chevrolet

27. Brennan Poole, No. 44, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

28. Lavar Scott, No. 45, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

29. Nicholas Sanchez, No. 48, Big Machine Racing Chevrolet

30. Jeremy Clements, No. 51, Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet

31. Joey Gase, No. 53, Joey Gase Motorsports Ford

32. Taylor Gray, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

33. Thomas Annunziata, No. 70, Cope Family Racing Chevrolet

34. Ryan Ellis, No. 71, DGM Racing Chevrolet

35. Kole Raz, No. 76, AM Racing Ford

36. Connor Zilisch, No. 88, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

37. Matt Mills, No. 91, DGM Racing Chevrolet

38. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 99, Viking Motorsports Ford



