NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: St Louis start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series hits World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) just outside of St Louis today - Saturday, September 6 - for qualifying.
Today's qualifying session will determine the starting lineup for Saturday night's Xfinity Series race, known as the Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog, which marks the conclusion of the regular season in NASCAR's second-tier series
Eight drivers head to Gateway locked into the postseason with victories so far this campaign, with a further four drivers looking to make it in via the points at this stage.
Last time out at Portland, JR Motorsports star Connor Zilisch was victorious once again, claiming his eighth win of the season, a series-best achievement for the Cup-bound star.It will certainly be interesting to see who comes out on top this time around, particularly given the added stakes of it being the regular season finale, NASCAR HEADLINES: King Petty slams 'bunch of ****' as iconic tradition under threat
What time is Xfinity Series qualifying today?
Xfinity Series qualifying at Gateway is scheduled to start at 3pm ET today - Saturday, September 6.
The start time for qualifying converted to local time zones is as follows:
United States (ET): 3pm
United States (CT): 2pm
United States (MT): 1pm
United States (PT): 12pm
What TV channel is Xfinity Series qualifying on today?
Today's qualifying action will not be broadcast live on TV. However, you can watch all of the action live for free on The CW App.
Usually, Xfinity Series practice is also available to watch live on The CW App beforehand at no cost. However, there is no practice session this weekend.
Unfortunately, there is no live radio coverage of the session being broadcast.
Live stream options
The best streaming option to watch Xfinity Series qualifying today is via The CW App.
The CW App is showing all of the qualifying and practice sessions from the Xfinity Series in 2025 exclusively and for free.
Entry List
Here is the full NASCAR entry list for this weekend's Xfinity Series event:
1. Sheldon Creed, No. 00, Haas Factory Team Ford
2. Carson Kvapil, No. 1, JR Motorsports Chevrolet
3. Jesse Love, No. 2, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4. Parker Retzlaff, No. 4, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
5. Nick Leitz, No. 07, SS GreenLight Racing Ford
6. Justin Allgaier, No. 7, JR Motorsports Chevrolet
7. Sammy Smith, No. 8, JR Motorsports Chevrolet
8. Daniel Dye, No. 10, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
9. Daniel Hemric, No. 11, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
10. Garrett Smithley, No. 14, SS GreenLight Racing Ford
11. Christian Eckes, No. 16, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
12. Corey Day, No. 17, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
13. William Sawalich, No. 18, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14. Aric Almirola, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15. Brandon Jones, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
16. Austin Hill, No. 21, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
17. Harrison Burton, No. 25, AM Racing Ford
18. Dean Thompson, No. 26, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
19. Jeb Burton, No. 27, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
20. Kyle Sieg, No. 28, RSS Racing Ford
21. Blaine Perkins, No. 31, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
22. Jordan Anderson, No. 32, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
23. TBA, No. 35, Joey Gase Motorsports Ford
24. Ryan Sieg, No. 39, RSS Racing Ford
25. Sam Mayer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
26. Anthony Alfredo, No. 42, Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
27. Brennan Poole, No. 44, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
28. Lavar Scott, No. 45, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
29. Nicholas Sanchez, No. 48, Big Machine Racing Chevrolet
30. Jeremy Clements, No. 51, Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet
31. Joey Gase, No. 53, Joey Gase Motorsports Ford
32. Taylor Gray, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
33. Thomas Annunziata, No. 70, Cope Family Racing Chevrolet
34. Ryan Ellis, No. 71, DGM Racing Chevrolet
35. Kole Raz, No. 76, AM Racing Ford
36. Connor Zilisch, No. 88, JR Motorsports Chevrolet
37. Matt Mills, No. 91, DGM Racing Chevrolet
38. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 99, Viking Motorsports Ford
