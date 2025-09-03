close global

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson looking into the distance with a frown

NASCAR Today: Larson issues damning Hendrick Motorsports verdict as Cup star confirms 2026 plans

NASCAR Today: Larson issues damning Hendrick Motorsports verdict as Cup star confirms 2026 plans

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson looking into the distance with a frown

Kyle Larson has made a hugely concerning admission regarding Hendrick Motorsports and their chances of winning the NASCAR Cup Series championship.

NASCAR Cup Series star confirms which team he will drive for in 2026

A NASCAR Cup Series driver has confirmed which team he will be driving for and why in 2026.

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon predicts deep playoff run for shock driver

It's a bold pick from the Hendrick Motorsports chief and former racer!

NASCAR driver issues 'worst day' racing verdict as shocking run continues

A championship-winning driver has claimed last weekend was his worst day at a race track.

Cup Series star leaks NASCAR legend's text message

Jimmie Johnson with some words of wisdom for one of his drivers!

