NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Today: St Louis start time, schedule, TV channel and live stream

Change your timezone:

The NASCAR Cup Series hits World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) just outside St Louis today (Saturday, September 6) for qualifying, and we've got all of the timing, scheduling and TV details you need to know.

Today's qualifying session will determine the starting lineup for Sunday's playoff race, with drivers set to take part in one round and have one lap to set their fastest lap times.

In last season's race at Gateway, it was Michael McDowell who took pole in the No. 34 Ford for Front Row Motorsports, just edging Team Penske duo Austin Cindric and Ryan Blaney.

NASCAR HEADLINES: King Petty slams 'bunch of ****' as iconic tradition under threat

It will certainly be interesting to see who tackles the unique track shape and the challenges it poses the best this time around, and just how tight the battle for pole is once again.

With that said, let's get into all of the important information that you came here for!

What time is NASCAR qualifying today?

Cup Series qualifying at Gateway is scheduled to start at 5:40pm ET on Saturday, September 6, with practice taking place directly before.

The start time for qualifying converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 5:40pm

United States (CT): 4:40pm

United States (MT): 3:40pm

United States (PT): 2:40pm



READ MORE: Kyle Larson says Hendrick had 'no shot' at 2025 NASCAR title

What TV channel is NASCAR qualifying on today?

Today's qualifying action will be broadcast live on truTV, with coverage getting underway on the channel at 4:30pm ET.

For those wanting to tune into the session via the radio, SiriusXM and MRN are the places to go.

Live stream options

There are several streaming options available for today's qualifying.

Those looking to live stream today’s session on the go can do so via the truTV app, whilst the truTV channel can also be viewed via any streaming platforms that carry the service, such as:

- Hulu + Live TV

- YouTube TV

- DirecTV Stream

- Sling TV (Blue package)



Qualifying order

Here is the order in which the drivers will set their lap times today:

1. Cody Ware, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing (Ford)

2. Ty Dillon, No. 10, Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet)

3. Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports (Chevrolet)

4. Riley Herbst, No. 35, 23XI Racing (Toyota)

5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, HYAK Motorsports (Chevrolet)

6. Justin Haley, No. 7, Spire Motorsports (Chevrolet)

7. Todd Gilliland, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports (Ford)

8. Cole Custer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team (Ford)

9. Daniel Suárez, No. 99, Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)

10. Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

11. Noah Gragson, No. 4, Front Row Motorsports (Ford)

12. Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports (Ford)

13. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, RFK Racing (Ford)

14. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing (Ford)

15. Carson Hocevar, No. 77, Spire Motorsports (Chevrolet)

16. Chris Buescher, No. 17, RFK Racing (Ford)

17. Kyle Busch, No. 8, Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet)

18. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club (Toyota)

19. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet)

20. Erik Jones, No. 43, Legacy Motor Club (Toyota)

21. Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing (Ford)

22. Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

23. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88, Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)

24. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

25. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet)

26. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske (Ford)

27. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

28. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

29. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske (Ford)

30. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

31. Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske (Ford)

32. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)

33. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing (Toyota)

34. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

35. Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing (Toyota)

36. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)



GET MORE FROM US: Want more NASCAR news? Readers based in the United States can set GPFans.com as a preferred Google source

Related