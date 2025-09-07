NASCAR Cup Series Race Today: St Louis start time, schedule, TV channel and live stream
NASCAR Cup Series Race Today: St Louis start time, schedule, TV channel and live stream
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) just outside St Louis today - Sunday, September 7 - and we've got all of the timing, scheduling and TV details you need to know.
The Enjoy Illinois 300 is set to see the Cup Series drivers complete 240 laps around the 1.25-mile track and marks the second race of the 2025 Cup Series playoffs following last weekend's opener at Darlington Raceway.
Chase Briscoe was the winner last weekend, locking himself into the Round of 12, whilst several stars head to Gateway under threat, including Team Penske's Joey Logano and Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman.
Denny Hamlin took pole position in Saturday's qualifying session to set himself up well for the second week in a row, with Kyle Larson and Briscoe second and third.
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Hamlin goes back-to-back as playoff nightmare continues for Hendrick star
Last year's Gateway race happened much earlier in the season and was not a playoff race, with Austin Cindric emerging as the winner on that occasion, beating the likes of Hamlin and Brad Keselowski to the victory.
It will certainly be interesting to see who comes out on top this time around, particularly given the added playoff stakes.
What time is the NASCAR race today?
The Cup Series race at Gateway is scheduled to start at 3pm ET today - Sunday, September 7.
The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:
United States (ET): 3pm
United States (CT): 2pm
United States (MT): 1pm
United States (PT): 12pm
READ MORE: Kyle Larson says Hendrick had 'no shot' at 2025 NASCAR title
What TV channel is the NASCAR race on today?
Sunday's race will be broadcast live on USA Network, with pre-race coverage getting underway at 2:30pm ET.
For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and MRN have the call.
Live stream options
Several streaming options are available for Sunday's race.
You can watch live on the NBC Sports App, while the USA Network channel is also available on several streaming services, including:
– fuboTV
– YouTubeTV
– Sling TV (blue package)
– Hulu + Live TV
– DirecTV Stream
Starting order
Here is the full starting order for Sunday's Cup Series race:
1. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
2. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet
3. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
4. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet
5. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske, Ford
6. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet
7. Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing, Toyota
8. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
9. Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske, Ford
10. Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports, Ford
11. Chris Buescher, No. 17, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Ford
12. Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford
13. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske, Ford
14. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing, Toyota
15. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet
16. Erik Jones, No. 43, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota
17. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet
18. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet
19. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet
20. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota
21. Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
22. Kyle Busch, No. 8, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet
23. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Ford
24. Noah Gragson, No. 4, Front Row Motorsports, Ford
25. Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet
26. Daniel Suarez, No. 99, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet
27. Carson Hocevar, No. 77, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet
28. Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet
29. Cole Custer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team, Ford
30. Todd Gilliland, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports, Ford
31. Justin Haley, No. 7, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet
32. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing, Ford
33. Riley Herbst, No. 35, 23XI Racing, Toyota
34. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, HYAK Motorsports, Chevrolet
35. Ty Dillon, No. 10, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet
36. Cody Ware, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing, Ford
GET MORE FROM US: Want more NASCAR news? Readers based in the United States can set GPFans.com as a preferred Google source
Related
Latest News
NASCAR Cup Series Race Today: St Louis start time, schedule, TV channel and live stream
- 3 hours ago
NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings and scenarios for St Louis race today
- 22 minutes ago
NASCAR starting lineup for St Louis Cup Series race today
- 1 hour ago
NASCAR Today: Race postponed until October as cult hero set for exciting debut
- 2 hours ago
F1 Race Today: Italian Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 03:00
Van Gisbergen reveals unique NASCAR dilemma ahead of debut race at Gateway
- Today 02:00
Most read
McLaren announce name change in massive $100m deal
- 27 august
Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton
- 4 september
NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row
- 28 august
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history
- 30 august
'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari
- 24 august
Piastri opens up on 'interesting dynamic' with McLaren team-mate
- 26 august