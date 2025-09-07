NASCAR Cup Series Race Today: St Louis start time, schedule, TV channel and live stream

Change your timezone:

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) just outside St Louis today - Sunday, September 7 - and we've got all of the timing, scheduling and TV details you need to know.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 is set to see the Cup Series drivers complete 240 laps around the 1.25-mile track and marks the second race of the 2025 Cup Series playoffs following last weekend's opener at Darlington Raceway.

Chase Briscoe was the winner last weekend, locking himself into the Round of 12, whilst several stars head to Gateway under threat, including Team Penske's Joey Logano and Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman.

Denny Hamlin took pole position in Saturday's qualifying session to set himself up well for the second week in a row, with Kyle Larson and Briscoe second and third.

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Hamlin goes back-to-back as playoff nightmare continues for Hendrick star

Last year's Gateway race happened much earlier in the season and was not a playoff race, with Austin Cindric emerging as the winner on that occasion, beating the likes of Hamlin and Brad Keselowski to the victory.

It will certainly be interesting to see who comes out on top this time around, particularly given the added playoff stakes.

What time is the NASCAR race today?

The Cup Series race at Gateway is scheduled to start at 3pm ET today - Sunday, September 7.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 3pm

United States (CT): 2pm

United States (MT): 1pm

United States (PT): 12pm



READ MORE: Kyle Larson says Hendrick had 'no shot' at 2025 NASCAR title

What TV channel is the NASCAR race on today?

Sunday's race will be broadcast live on USA Network, with pre-race coverage getting underway at 2:30pm ET.

For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and MRN have the call.

Live stream options

Several streaming options are available for Sunday's race.

You can watch live on the NBC Sports App, while the USA Network channel is also available on several streaming services, including:

– fuboTV

– YouTubeTV

– Sling TV (blue package)

– Hulu + Live TV

– DirecTV Stream



Starting order

Here is the full starting order for Sunday's Cup Series race:

1. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

2. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

3. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

4. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet

5. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske, Ford

6. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

7. Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing, Toyota

8. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

9. Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske, Ford

10. Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

11. Chris Buescher, No. 17, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Ford

12. Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford

13. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske, Ford

14. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing, Toyota

15. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet

16. Erik Jones, No. 43, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota

17. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet

18. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet

19. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

20. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club, Toyota

21. Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota

22. Kyle Busch, No. 8, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet

23. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Ford

24. Noah Gragson, No. 4, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

25. Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet

26. Daniel Suarez, No. 99, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet

27. Carson Hocevar, No. 77, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

28. Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

29. Cole Custer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team, Ford

30. Todd Gilliland, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports, Ford

31. Justin Haley, No. 7, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

32. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing, Ford

33. Riley Herbst, No. 35, 23XI Racing, Toyota

34. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, HYAK Motorsports, Chevrolet

35. Ty Dillon, No. 10, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet

36. Cody Ware, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing, Ford



GET MORE FROM US: Want more NASCAR news? Readers based in the United States can set GPFans.com as a preferred Google source

Related