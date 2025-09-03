Cup Series star leaks NASCAR legend's text message

Change your timezone:

A NASCAR Cup Series driver has revealed the text message and words of wisdom sent to him by his team owner and racing legend Jimmie Johnson ahead of Sunday's race.

The 2025 Cup Series playoffs kicked off at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, with Chase Briscoe going on to take the victory and lock himself into the next round.

However, he was challenged by multiple rivals on the night, one of whom was Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones. After starting down in 19th, Jones earned himself 3rd place come the black and white checkered flag, finishing just shy of Tyler Reddick in second and race-winner Briscoe.

Jones was the highest finisher of the non-playoff drivers, and the third position marked not only back-to-back top 5s, but also his best finish of the season. To make it better, his teammate, John Hunter Nemechek, finished fourth in the No. 42, too, on a strong showing for the team and their legendary owner, Johnson.

Nemechek reveals Johnson text

Speaking to the media via Frontstretch post-race at Darlington, Nemechek was quizzed on the advice he had been given by his boss ahead of the race, having had a disappointing qualifying on Saturday that saw him start the race 30th.

“To be honest, not a lot. Jimmie [Johnson] texted me this morning and said, ‘Be yourself. Remember why we’re here', so I guess that was good advice.

"But I’ve had a really good feeling about coming to this place for quite some time.

“I love coming to Darlington, it’s one of my favorite race tracks.”

Legacy Motor Club making progress

Speaking further, Nemechek revealed that he believes that his team are heading in the right direction and are making progress further up the field, citing the guidance of his legendary boss as a key factor in that.

“We continue to progress as an organization, as a team,” he added.

“Some weeks it’s hit or miss, right, but with Jimmy’s vision and where he wants to take this, this is a step in the right direction.”

Nemechek added: “I mean two solid race cars. The processes and procedures that we have going for our race cars on a weekly basis, it shows, and we’re doing a really good job.

“Everyone at Legacy Motor Club is doing a really good job, it’s been solid, so I’m proud of the effort.”

